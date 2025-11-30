College Basketball Rankings: Predicting AP Top 10 Before Week 5

A month into the 2025-26 women’s college basketball NCAA season, and it’s already been a roller coaster. Powerhouses have stumbled, star players are sidelined by early injuries, and rising programs are staking their claim. With Week 5 about to tip off, let’s break down the projected AP Top 10 set to drop on Monday.

But, before getting into the prediction for the AP Top 10 for the upcoming week, let’s take a look back at the team standings from Week 4, as of November 24th.

Rank Teams Trend Points

1 UConn Huskies — 1509 (46) 2 South Carolina Gamecocks — 1439 (11) 3 UCLA Bruins — 1425 (4) 4 Texas Longhorns — 1319 (0) 5 LSU Tigers — 1208 (0) 6 Michigan Wolverines — 1201 (0) 7 Maryland Terrapins ↑ 2 1080 (0) 8 TCU Horned Frogs ↑ 2 1070 (0) 9 Oklahoma Sooners ↓ -1 1033 (0) 10 Iowa State Cyclones ↑ 2 961 (0)

With Week 4 behind us, here’s how the upcoming week might shape up, according to the Barttorvik:

1. UConn Huskies

Fresh off another national championship, UConn has opened the 2025–26 season exactly as expected: unbeaten, unbothered, and firmly holding the No. 1 spot in the country. Even with Paige Bueckers moving on to become the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, Geno Auriemma’s squad hasn’t lost a step, leaning on a core that looks every bit like a title contender.

Senior star Azzi Fudd has stepped comfortably into the lead role, delivering efficient scoring and guidance to the Huskies, while sophomore phenom Sarah Strong has emerged as one of the nation’s most dominant two-way players, nearly averaging a double-double with elite playmaking for her size. With a 6-0 record in the ongoing season, the Huskies are averaging 88 points per game, with Fudd leading as the top scorer, averaging 21 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

2. Texas Longhorns

Under Vic Schaefer, Texas has opened the season with a 7–0 record and already owns two season-defining wins. On the defensive end, they’re keeping their opponents to just 53.6 points per game and carrying a 71.2 defensive rating.

But the Longhorns aren’t simply grinding teams down; they’re torching nets on the other end too, averaging 93.7 points per game, the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NCAA, and shooting 54.4% from the field.

During their run at the Players Era Championship, Texas first dismantled No. 3 UCLA 76–65, led by Rori Harmon’s 26 points (9-of-15) and a defense that forced 20 turnovers. One game later, Harmon delivered the moment of the season so far: a cold-blooded jumper to beat No. 2 South Carolina 66–64.

Whereas Madison Booker leads the team at 16.7 PPG and is a nightmare defensively with 3.9 steals per game, the numbers say Texas has what it takes to become the champions. The way they’re playing says they know it too.

3. South Carolina Gamecocks

Continuing the legacy Dawn Staley has built for nearly two decades, the Gamecocks are off to a flying start in the season. Even with the team’s star guard, MiLaysia Fulwiley, transferring to LSU, South Carolina has been unstoppable. The team currently sits at 7-1, with senior guard Ta’Niya Latson bringing explosive scoring, Raven Johnson working as an anchor in the backcourt with leadership and lockdown defense, while Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot provide help with rebounding and size in the paint.

The team is currently managing to score 80 points per game on average while holding off their opponents under 60 points.

4. UCLA Bruins

The Bruins’ momentum from last season’s historic Final Four run hasn’t faded one bit; in fact, it looks like fuel. The Bruins opened the year with a 77-53 win over the San Diego State Aztecs. Lauren Betts has been one of the strongest players on the Bruins roster, overwhelming opponents with her rim presence, while Kiki Rice continues to operate as the steady engine who can take over whenever the moment calls.

The return of Charlisse Leger-Walker adds a reliable scorer with veteran poise, and the arrival of freshman phenom Sienna Betts gives UCLA another layer of versatility that few teams can match. Their lone setback, a loss to No. 4 Texas, did little to change how dangerous this group looks, especially after strong wins over Oklahoma and North Carolina. Now settling into their first year in the Big Ten with a No. 3 ranking, the Bruins carry the look of a team that believes last year wasn’t a peak; it was the beginning.

5. LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers have roared into the new season with the kind of urgency and swagger that makes it clear they’re hunting something bigger than rankings in college basketball. Sitting at 8–0, after sweeping through the Paradise Jam, Kim Mulkey’s squad is not just undefeated; they’re rewriting the NCAA record books. Their scoring streak has officially slipped into absurd territory: eight straight games with at least 100 points, extending their own NCAA record.

LSU Tigers forward Amiya Joyner 1 grabs a rebound against Tulane Green Wave forward Jordyn Weaver 0 next LSU Tigers forward Grace Knox 2 during the first half at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse.

LSU is currently leading the nation at 112 points per game on average while hitting 55.9% from the field, numbers that feel more like a video-game slider glitch than early-season statistics. Transfer from South Carolina, Fulwiley has stepped fully into star mode with 16.7 PPG and 4.6 SPG, while Flau’jae Johnson is matching her efficiency with 17.1 PPG on 55.9% shooting.

So far in the season, the Tigers aren’t just winning, they’re overachieving. And at this point, the message is loud: LSU isn’t aiming to be one of the best teams in the country. They’re aiming to be the team no one wants to see in March Madness.

6. Michigan Wolverines

At 6–1 through seven games, with blowout wins over Notre Dame (93–54) and Syracuse (81–55), the only loss the Wolverines have recorded so far was against No. 1 UConn, in a razor-thin game which ended at 72–69. Michigan is sitting at No. 6 in the AP Poll, powered by an attack that ranks 7th nationally at 92.7 points per game and shoots a sharp 50.5% from the field, while its defense holds its opponents to 54.1 points and a 32.3% shooting.

Ranking 27th in steals per game (14.0), the Wolverines are led by Olivia Olson, who is currently averaging 16.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Syla Swords follows close behind at 13.3 points and 6 rebounds, while Mila Holloway’s efficiency (52.2% FG) and team-leading 5.1 assists give the Wolverines a true engine in the backcourt. If this is Michigan still in the “early season” phase, the Big Ten should probably start bracing for impact.

7. TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs aren’t behind in the competition to be the top dog! At 8–0, they have one of the strongest defenses in the league, holding teams to just 48 points per game. And while the defense has been their anchor, the offense has plenty of firepower: Marta Suárez has become their go-to scorer at 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds a night.

Backing her up is Olivia Miles, who is finally healthy and has returned as one of the country’s best playmakers, averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 assists. With the team all set to play the Incarnate Word Cardinals on December 3rd, TCU isn’t just rising in the rankings; they plan on winning.

8. Kentucky Wildcats

With the Wildcats currently standing at 8–1, they are defending every inch of the floor like a team that believes defense wins games. Ranked No. 16, they’ve carved out their identity through one of the nation’s stingiest defenses by holding their opponents to just 48.4 points per game and almost 30% shooting.

On the offensive end, they are easily managing to score 82.3 points per game. With their star player, Clara Strack, playing like a true centerpiece with 15.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks each night, including a 27-point run against Buffalo.

9. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma definitely deserves to be in the top 10 of college basketball. With 6 wins under their belt and only a single loss, against UCLA, the Sooners have handled the rest of their schedule with confidence, and most recently, a 100–46 win against Coppin State. They’re sitting at No. 9 in the AP Poll with an offense that easily manages to score 89.7 per game on average.

And to give credit where it’s due, veteran forward Raegan Beers’ impressive performance has been one of the main reasons for the Sonners’ top ranking, where she is putting up 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. While junior Sahara Williams is right there next to her, averaging a double-double of 13.4 points and 10 rebounds. And the future? It’s already here.

No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez has stepped in like she owns the stage, averaging 16.4 points and 4.1 assists. It’s early in the season, but Oklahoma looks like a team that’s already figured out who it wants to be.

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels women currently sit at 8-1. The only loss they have recorded so far was against the UCLA Bruins, where they lost with a margin of 18 points. While they are ranked at No.12 in week 4, they look every bit like a team that wants to climb higher in college basketball.

From freshman Nyla Brooks to senior engine Indya Nivar, whose triple-double against South Dakota State marked just the second in program history, UNC is a deadly team this season. The Tar Heels are successfully holding their opponents to under 36% shooting. In their games, the Tar Heels are easily maintaining an 81.1 points average and are solidifying their status as a team that opponents should look out for.