College Basketball Rankings: Predicting AP Top 10 Before Week 6

It was a blockbuster week in college basketball. Arizona blew out another opponent at McKale Center, but this time it was one of the bigwigs. On the other hand, No. 1 Purdue lost 81-58 at home to Iowa State. After a loss to Arkansas, the Louisville Cardinals bounced back with an 87-78 win over No.22 Indiana. The Wolverines continued their offensive streak with a dominating win against Rutgers. Each one of these results will have a tremendous impact on the Week 6 AP Poll as we brace for the biggest change this season yet.

1. Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

The Wolverines scored more than 100 points for the third consecutive game, a feat last accomplished during their 1989 national championship season. In a balanced display, Yaxel Lendenborg had 14 points and 8 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey McKenney added 13 points, and Elliot Cadeau chipped in with 11 points and nine assists.

‘No.1’ chants were prevalent during this game. They have the highest NET so far, and are ranked as the No.1 team on KenPom, Barttorvik, and EvanMiya. Michigan also received more first-place votes (15) than second-ranked Arizona (6) in AP voting last week, making it the favourite for No.1.

2. Arizona State Wildcats (8-0)

Arizona gave Auburn a harsh reality check. The Week 5 No.2 team thrashed No.20 Auburn 97-68, handing their second blowout loss of the season. “No. 1! No. 1!” the crowd chanted, much like Michigan. They did the same thing last week with dominating wins over Gonzaga and San Diego State.

So, the No.1 spot remains up in the air as Michigan holds the advantage. It will depend on whether the majority of voters hold the overall performance over the recent one. If they get bumped to No.1, it will be the first time Arizona men’s basketball assumes the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in two years.

3. Duke Blue Devils (10-0)

It’s a mystery how Duke hasn’t yet smelled the No.1 spot yet. With arguably the most talented player in the country, Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils continued their unbeaten start. They eked out a 66-60 win against Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans. It was their third consecutive win against a ranked opponent.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, “The Blue Devils may also be the best team … but we’ve got a long way to go and a lot of competition at the top of the sport to determine that. As things stand now, Jon Scheyer’s 10-0 Blue Devils are most certainly among the three or four best college basketball has to offer.”

4. Iowa State Cyclones (9-0)

Iowa pulled off a massive upset this past week. They thumped longtime No. 1 Purdue at their own den. The 81-58 win tied the record of 23 points for the biggest home loss by a No. 1 team ever. “They were damn good,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “They took us to the woodshed.” While their squad building has earned some ire from John Calipari, the fact is, Iowa is a clear contender.

They were No.10 in Week five, and that historic win will certainly boost their stock in the upcoming poll. They have already jumped to No.2 on KenPom with their second-best defense and 6th best offense. They are No.3 on EvanMiya. The voters would likely like to see more wins against ranked opponents (only 2 so far) before they place Iowa in the top three.

5. UConn Huskies (8-1)

Week 5 No.5 Huskies will likely retain their position after a comfortable win over East Texas AM. Dan Hurley coached-Huskies had their fourth-straight win as they strolled to an 83-59 scoreline at a sold-out Gampel Pavilion. Their defense continued to impress, limiting Texas to just 39% Field goal percentage. However, we are yet to see a completely healthy U Conn at its top gear. Once they get going, they could be a serious contender to rank among the top three.

6. Louisville Cardinals (8-1)

Louisville basketball traveled to Indianapolis, and the Cardinals secured their second win over an AP top 25 team and their eighth win of the season. They had a comfortable 87-78 win over the Hoosiers. Each time Indiana tried to claw back, the Cards hit them with a clutch run to keep the distance. Cardinals should maintain their No.6 position after this display.

7. Houston Cougars (8-1)

Houston was once No.2 in the AP Poll. They began the season with high expectations for sustained dominance. After a narrow escape against Auburn and a loss against No.17 Tennessee, they fell out of the top 5. After their comfortable 82-67 win over the Florida State Seminoles, Houston could earn a place. This early slip has battle-hardened the Cougars, and they remain among the top contenders come March.

8. BYU Cougars (7-1)

This BYU team needs to tighten its defense. The Cougars handled Cal Baptist 91-60 Wednesday night at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, crossing the 90-point mark for the third time this year. Despite the comfortable win, they are still the 19th-best defense in the country per KenPom and the 5th-best offense. This disparity shows that BYU can potentially crack the top 5 if its defense improves over time. AJ Dybantsa has impressed going forward, but questions regarding his ability to defend remain. He has an opportunity to prove the critics wrong in the upcoming games.

9. Purdue Boilermakers

It’s unexplainable how Purdue crashed and burned against Iowa State at home. Yes, Iowa is among the best defenses in the country, but Purdue was the reigning No.1 for five weeks. Even after the devastating loss, they remain the best offense in the nation. However, this kind of loss has the potential to derail their entire season. It can shatter the confidence in their own ability. It will be Matt Painter’s task to prevent that from happening.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

After dropping to No.14 last week, Illinois earned a major bounce-back win over No.13 Tennessee. While reeling from their UConn loss, they walked in on a neutral site against the tough Volunteers side. They were the unofficial hosts in Nashville. Despite a grim backdrop, Illinois came out swinging, winning the match up 75-62. Week 5 No.10, Gonzaga has yet to play at the time of writing, and could retain their place with a sweeping win over North Florida. Currently, Illinois looks well-positioned to come back into the top 10.