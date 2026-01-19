College Basketball Rankings: Predicting AP Top 25 After Week 11

As Arizona stays perfect at the top, riding on its undefeated streak, Iowa State found itself landing in a pothole after back-to-back losses in Week 10, as UConn also found a way to survive a scare, brushing past Georgetown 64-62 in a game that could have swayed either way. So it was a week of the underdogs, as Seton Hall too surreptitiously crept into the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings. This week-to-week shifts and volatility are what make college basketball dramatic. Here’s how the Top 25 can look as men’s college basketball heads into week 11.

25. Seton Hall (14-4)

Seton Hall can be proud of the way they handled things so far. The Pirates, who are very underrated in their gameplay, are a sneaky bunch who can surprise you when you least expect them to.

It’s because of their unique talents that even UConn head coach Dan Hurley acknowledged that he wouldn’t want to see “Seton Hall’s name drawn next to mine” because of the threat they possess after their recent meeting with UConn barely saw the Huskies edging past (69-64). Despite dropping points in both their games in week 10, the team should feel proud of what they have accomplished so far.

24. Tennessee Volunteers (12-6)

Week 10 was a wild ride for Tennessee as the team played two very close games. One against Texas A&M 87-82 and the other against Kentucky 80-78, which produced mixed results. The Volunteers have had quite a season this year, alternating between wins and losses, with the game against Kentucky exposing their inability to close out games despite big leads. Tennessee ranks 22nd on KenPom with a NetRtg of +23.23.

23. Utah State Aggies (15-2)

The heavyweight of the Mountain West, Utah State, had their consecutive 8 game winning streak taken away from it by Grand Canyon this week, but even then, the team looks ready to make it through to the NCAA play-offs. MJ Collins continues to shine for the Mountain West side, coming in clutch every time the team needs him, along with Mason Falslev. The Aggies are ranked 21st in the NCAA college basketball rankings and will hold their last week’s position in the AP rankings too.

22. Clemson Tigers (16-3)

Week 25 started on a high note for Clemson as they racked up wins against Boston and Miami. Nick Davidson and Carter Welling had a great week as they were the stalwarts who stood out with their performances. One of Clemson’s most notable achievements was their ability force turnovers (19 from Boston) and converting it into 24 points off turnovers. The Tigers are ranked 30th on EvanMiya with a relative rating of 19.2.

21. Georgia Bulldogs (15-3)

It’s been a week of contrasting results for the Bulldogs as they succumbed against Ole Miss while finding success against John Calipari’s Arkansas. However, it seems they will retain their firm grip on the 21st spot. The Bulldogs are placed 28th on the KenPom rankings with a NetRtg of +21.05. With players like Jeremiah Wilkinson, 17.9 points, Blue Cain, 14.3 points, and Marcus Millender, 11.4 points, cushioning the Bulldogs, coach Mike White will hope they can meander through the tough roads of the SEC.

20. Louisville Cardinals (13-5)

Pat Kelsey had it hard the last couple of weeks as he saw his team lose 3 of the 5 games played, which included a back-to-back loss against Stanford and Duke. This week was different as his team lost a game against Virginia. Fortunately, it wasn’t a total failure of a week as the team got a comeback win against Pittsburgh to bring some semblance to the team. Louisville needs to keep the same destructive form going if they hope to keep its position intact, or the Bulldogs might slowly and steadily surpass them.

19. Florida Gators (13-5)

The Gators had a wonderful week as they secured wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt to move up to 4-1 in the regional conference. Florida was someone who veered off the course during the midway mark in front of some tough competition and are now looking to get back in rhythm. Such a blistering form is paying dividends as the team is very highly ranked on EvanMiya (7th), with a relative rating of 29.7. After Vanderbilt, the Gators have some difficult tests lined up.

18. Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5)

Arkansas basketball’s roller-coaster season took another sharp dip Saturday night in Athens, as the No. 17 Razorbacks went down to No. 21 Georgia, 90–76. The loss only aggravated the inconsistency that has defined this team under John Calipari, a group capable of impressive highs, yet equally vulnerable to head-scratching lows. After their dominant win over South Carolina, many thought Georgia, too, would tumble over Darius Acuff Jr’s display, but the result was from it. Arkansas will next clash with Vanderbilt as both teams will lock horns with retribution in mind after losing their last games.

17. Alabama Crimson Tide (13-5)

After a week that didn’t go their way, Alabama has finally bounced back in week 10 with wins over Mississippi and Oklahoma. And what a week it was for them. Alabama travelled to Norman this week to play in an arena where the Crimson Tide has struggled at times before, Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center. Not only did they win, but they managed to turn the ‘tide’ in a game where they were trailing by double-digits

Labaron Philon Jr and Aden Sherrell again were the miscreants for the opposition team, ruining their certain victory moment. The fans took notice, too, and the comments came flying, admiring the heart and resilience of the entire team, especially the sophomore Philon Jr. As the team looks motivated and ready to go, only the sky seems to be the limit.

16. Virginia Cavaliers (16-2)

With the title hunt for the ACC still very much on, Virginia can come out as a strong contender with the way they are closing out games. The team recently came out victorious against Louisville, 79-70, and SMU, 72-68, without flinching. Consequently, Virginia ranks quite high on EvanMiya (13th), with a 25.4 relative rating. Moreover, Malik Thomas’s perimeter shooting and Johann Grunloh’s all-around play have put the team in quite a commanding position when it comes to the ACC.

15. Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4)

Texas Tech (14‑4) is firing on all cylinders, riding a three-game winning streak capped by a thrilling 84–71 comeback over No. 11 BYU. The Red Raiders have been solid on both ends, and JT Toppin’s leadership plus his knack for snagging double-digit rebounds has been key to their recent surge.

Texas Tech completely neutralized their star player, AJ Dybantsa, who only scored 13 points and made only 6 of 17 shot attempts in this game. This came when Dybantsa had been regularly finding the hoops with a 23 PPG and had ten consecutive games where he scored 20 or more. So being able to tie him like that needs a special appreciation.

14. North Carolina Tar Heels (14-4)

The Tar Heels had the worst week of their season as they suffered their first consecutive loss against Stanford 95-90 and California 84-78, which made their overall record 2-3 in the regional conference. Hubert Davis’ team had started their campaign on quite a positive note, notching up one win after another, but they sort of lost their way in the latter stages. Still, everything is not lost as there’s a long road ahead, and Carolina can still salvage playoff hopes.

13. Illinois Fighting Illini (15-3)

Illinois is sprinting at the moment and is adding one win after another to its elaborate resume. This week itself, it beat Northwestern and Minnesota to go on a 7- 0 winning streak. Illinois is presently the 6th-ranked team on KenPom with a NetRtg of +30.52, and it is also ranked 7th on the NCAA list. Illinois now turns its attention to Maryland and Purdue, carrying plenty of momentum into both matchups. The Illini have looked sharp in recent outings, driven in large part by the emergence of freshman Mihailo Petrovic, whose impact was so decisive that Brad Underwood singled him out for changing the game in Illinois’ favor.

12. Michigan State Spartans (16-2)

Another team that had quite an eventful week 10 in college basketball is none other than the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans beat Indiana and Washington to hold themselves steady in their rankings. When you have a player like Jeremy Fears in your ranks, things naturally become a lot easier. The name Fears is even misleading, of sorts cause this point guard is absolutely fearless on the court, holding the overall second ranking in assists made (8.8). The Spartans are also benefiting from his contributions, as they hold the 8th spot in EvanMiya with a 28.2 relative rating.

11. Vanderbilt Commodores (16-2)

The Commodores also had a disastrous week 10 as they lost both their games against Texas and then against Florida. This came right after the team had put on a 16-game winning streak and looked unbeatable. Still, the team finds itself retaining its position thanks to its previous wins. Vanderbilt is currently the 15th-ranked team on EvanMiya with a relative rating of 15.5, as KenPom ranks it in the 12th spot with a NetRtg of +28.12.

10. BYU Cougars (16-2)

Except for the minor hitch against Texas Tech, BYU Cougars had a pretty unblemished ride so far. Standing at 4-1 in the conference, the team will always find its place among the most followed teams courtesy of AJ Dybantsa and his athletic genius on court. Texas Tech might have put a cap on his scoring prowess, but will the other teams be able to hold him? BYU is ranked 11th in men’s college basketball and hopefully will break into the top 10 quite soon.

9. Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-1)

Relentless and fiery, that is what the Bulldogs are and Gonzaga is true to its name. The Bulldogs are lapping up one win after another and are looking to take it all the way to the top. They won their recent game against Seattle 71-50 and are looking very composed. Unfortunately, the team is presently playing games without the presence of their two main performers – Braden Huff and Graham Ike. The Bulldogs are ranked 4th in the NCAA rankings.

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-0)

One of the three undefeated teams in NCAA Div 1 competition, Nebraska has made things look easy on the court with its dazzling performance. No team has been able to find its rhythm against the Cornhuskers so far, as they have kept them out of arm’s reach. Illinois was the closest to coming within their range (83-80), and that was that. Nebraska ranks 13th on the KenPom rankings with a NetRtg of +27.02.

7. Houston Cougars (16-1)

The Houston Cougars will hold their position in week 11 of the college basketball rankings. The team has not faltered after their loss against Tennessee. This week, it went past West Virginia 77-48 to win their 10th consecutive game. The Cougars have some good games in front of them as we will see them jostle with Arizona State and Texas Tech, so there is some good action to look forward to.

6. Duke Blue Devils (17-1)

The Blue Devils always have the same main character in their story- Cam Boozer. The prodigal son of Carlos Boozer had his second 30+ showing in their recent game against Stanford, which helped them go 6-0 up in the ACC. Duke probably had their best all-around showing against Stanford as they forced them to 18 turnovers. Duke is presently ranked 3rd on the KenPom rankings with a NetRtg of +32.77.

5. Purdue Boilermakers (17-1)

Victories against Iowa and USC in week 10 show that Purdue isn’t ready to slow down just yet. The Boilermakers are 5th in the NCAA standings, and their future looks more than promising this season. Perhaps Braden Smith can take some of the credit for that, leading the nationals with the most assists made per game (9.6 APG). Mind you, Smith isn’t just limiting himself to scoring, but also the highest point scored in the Boilermaker ranks with 14.7 PPG.

4. Iowa Cyclones (16-2)

Now here is a team that has a very good chance of sliding down in week 11, as they lost back-to-back games against Kansas and Cincinnati. The unforeseen fall from grace happened in such a fashion that nobody quite expected. Kansas was still acceptable, but losing against the unranked Cincinnati Bearcats did a whole lot of damage for TJ Otzelberger’s side. So, from second place, they have a very good chance of dipping down to the fourth spot.

3. Michigan Wolverines (16-1)

After coming marginally short against Wisconsin (91-88) in their only solitary loss of the tournament. Michigan has handled itself quite well against Washington, 82-7,2 and Oregon, 81-71. Michigan’s good run of form has not gone unnoticed. KenPom has put them in the top spot with a NetRtg of +35.91, and so has EvanMiya with a 35.1 relative rating. The Wolverines are a team to beat this season and are looking more and more dangerous every passing day.

2.UConn Huskies (18-1)

After flirting with danger against Georgetown, Dan Hurley would want nothing more to do with close finishes. And why would he it doesn’t ease the nerves one bit. The Huskies might have come close to falling short, but apart from Arizona, no other team has been able to make that happen, and that should ease the Husky fanbase at large. The Huskies are ranked 6th on EvanMiya with a relative rating of 29.7 at the moment.

1. Arizona Wildcats (18-0)

After crashing out against Duke in the Sweet 16 last year, it seems Arizona has come in with a point to prove this season. The Wildcats just won their recent game against UCF to go 5-0 in the conference. The Wildcats don’t have a single player who repeatedly steals the show like Duke’s Boozer or BYU’s Dybantsa, but as a team they operate well, which is why players like Koa Peat 14.7 points, Tobe Awaka 9.8 rebounds, Jaden Bradley 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals and Motiejus Krivas 1.7 blocks have all come out together as a pack, which works perfectly for them. Arizona is ranked 2nd on EvanMiya with a relative rating of 33.2