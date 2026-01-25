College Basketball Rankings: Predicting AP Top 25 After Week 12

As March draws closer, college basketball teams across the country are jockeying for tournament positioning and coveted automatic bids. Week 12 has delivered surprises, including Saint Louis quietly breaking into the AP Top 25, a reminder of the season’s unpredictability and the drama that makes this sport so compelling. Here’s our ranking of the nation’s top teams heading into the next stretch of the season.

25. Georgia (16-4)

On Saturday, Georgia’s basketball team had a tough time when they lost to Texas 87-67 in the second half. Even though they lost this game, the Bulldogs are showing real tournament potential with their strong home game, where they won eleven in a row. They have three wins and two losses on the road, which shows that they can play well anywhere. Georgia has beaten four good teams and lost only four times in SEC play so far this year. Their 11-1 home record shows that they are strong at home, and their 3-2 road record shows that they can adapt to tournament play in the future.

24. Saint Louis (18-1)

The Atlantic Ten squad is quietly making a case for its best team ever. With an 18-1 record, averaging over 70 points per game (9th nationally), the Billikens have yet to face a ranked opponent but remain a force in the national conversation.

23. Miami (20-0)

Everyone is surprised by how well the Miami University basketball team is doing this season. Coach Travis Steele knew his RedHawks could compete in the Mid-American Conference, and he was right. Miami just made history by getting into the AP Top 25 for the first time in almost 30 years. They are now ranked 25th in the country. The team is still undefeated, with a perfect 20 wins. This makes them one of only three Division I team that have not lost yet. They have also had the best start in MAC conference history, which is even more impressive.

22. Louisville (14-5)

With a record of 14-5, Louisville is making a lot of noise in college basketball right now. Their three guards are completely dominating games. Ryan Conwell is on fire from deep, making 3.8 three-pointers every night and scoring 19.5 points at a very high rate of 37.0%. J’Vonne Hadley has been on fire in his last ten games, making 58.7% of his shots and scoring an average of 11.6 points. Mikel Brown Jr. is getting a lot of attention as a possible top ten NBA Draft pick, and veteran Isaac McKneely is still their steady rock in the backcourt.

21. Alabama (13-6)

With a record of 13-6, Alabama lost a close game at home to Tennessee on Saturday night, 79–73. Charles Bediako, a former Crimson Tide center, came back to the game after winning a temporary restraining order against the NCAA to get his eligibility back. This made for an interesting story. Bediako came off the bench and made an immediate impact, scoring thirteen points, grabbing three rebounds, stealing two balls, and blocking two shots in just twenty-five minutes against the Volunteers. He shot five of six from the floor.

20. North Carolina (16-4)

Under Hubert Davis, North Carolina is doing great, with 16 wins and 4 losses. The amazing freshman Caleb Wilson from Atlanta is a big part of their success. The future lottery pick is the Tar Heels’ top scorer, rebounder, and thief, with 19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Veterans Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble are giving important help by using their skills to keep North Carolina competitive all season long and keep their perfect twelve-zero home record.

19. Florida (14-6)

The Florida basketball team had a hard time against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, losing 74-67. In this conference game, the Gators had one of their worst offensive performances of the season. Florida is still working through the tough SEC schedule, with a record of fourteen wins and six losses overall. The team’s impressive nine-and-one record at home keeps them in the running for the tournament, but their two-and-three record on neutral courts shows that they are still getting used to playing in tournaments.

18. Vanderbilt (17-3)

Vanderbilt is doing well in the toughest conference, losing only three games and winning all the others. With a record of five wins and two losses on the road, the team has shown that it knows how to handle tough situations away from home. They’ve won nine games in a row at home and six games against the best teams. These numbers show you everything you need to know about a team that is ready for March.

17. Virginia (16-3)

Virginia wanted to keep their five-game winning streak going against North Carolina, but they lost at home 85 to 80. It hurts that they lost because they couldn’t protect their court at John Paul Jones Arena when it mattered most. They have 16 wins and 3 losses, and they are 5 and 2 in conference play. Butler beat them 80 to 73, and Virginia Tech beat them 95 to 85.

16. Arkansas (15-5)

Arkansas scores 89.8 points per game and gives up 76.9 points per game, giving them a 12.9-point scoring edge overall. The Razorbacks make 9.1 three-pointers every night, which is more than their opponents’ 8.7. Arkansas has lost five games in the tough SEC conference, but it has won 13 straight games at home. They’re still building their resume on neutral courts, where they’re 1 and 3, which shows that they could really improve before the tournament.

15. Clemson (17-4)

Brad Bromwell is having his best 16 years as a coach at Clemson. The Tigers have been playing great basketball lately. Clemson is trying to get 23 wins for the fourth year in a row, and forwards Carter Welling and RJ Godfrey are leading the way. They’ve won all 10 of their home games and gone 4 and 2 on the road in ACC play. Clemson is getting ready for the tournament by winning 7 games against tough teams and losing only 4 in the conference.

14. Texas Tech (16-4)

Texas Tech made a big statement by ending No. 6 Houston’s 11-game winning streak with a 90-86 win at home. This also extended Texas Tech’s own home winning streak to 12 games. The Red Raiders had already lost to Arkansas and Houston, but they showed they were good by beating Duke. They will get another chance to get back at Houston soon.

13. Kansas (15-5)

Bill Self and Kansas are trying to get back on their feet after a tough 21-13 last season and an early exit from the tournament. The Jayhawks have been all over the place lately. Sometimes they play well, and other times they have a hard time winning. They’ve lost five games in the Big 12, which is a very tough conference right now. But at home, they’re almost impossible to beat, with a record of 9 and 1. On neutral courts, they’re 3 and 3.

12. BYU (17-2)

BYU has a good chance to make some noise with AJ Dybantsa, the 5th highest scorer in the country and a future NBA lottery pick. The Cougars are scary at home, where they have won 9 games in a row, and on the road, where they have won 6 and lost 1. They’ve won four times against good teams and lost only twice. BYU beat UConn in November and then won 13 games in a row before losing to Texas Tech. Still, they have a good chance of making it to the tournament.

11. Iowa State (18-2)



Iowa State ended its two-game losing streak with a big win over UCF, 87 to 57. Now they’re going to Oklahoma State for the second time this season to play each other. The Cyclones won 83 to 71 at home two weeks ago and went 16-0 that day. Iowa State looks dangerous no matter where they play, with only two losses in the Big 12. They’re 4-0 on the road and 11-0 at home, and 3-2 on neutral courts, which puts them in a great position to do well in the tournament.

10. Michigan State (18-2)

Michigan State won its sixth straight game on Saturday, beating Maryland 91 to 48 without ever falling behind. The Spartans are now 18 and 2 overall and 8 and 1 in the Big Ten. They can win anywhere, as shown by their 11–0 record at home and 3–1 record on neutral courts. Because of their history and experience in tournaments, they will be a real threat in March.

9. Illinois (17-3)

Since 2020, Brad Underwood has made Illinois a Big Ten powerhouse by recruiting well and coaching smart. Andrej Stojakovic from Cal is their main scorer, averaging 13.9 points per game. The Fighting Illini are 5–0 on the road and 10–1 at home, where they are very strong. They’ve won 6 games against tough teams and lost only 2, so they’re ready for tournament basketball.

8. Gonzaga (21-1)

Mark Few has Gonzaga firing on all cylinders with a 20–1 record, thanks to their strong frontcourt. Braden Huff and Graham Ike score almost 40 points and grab 15 rebounds every night, making them the best in the WCC. The Bulldogs have never lost at home (11–0) or on the road (5–0). They’ve beaten three top teams and have experience in tournaments, so they’re dangerous in March.

7. Houston (17-2)

Houston is back near the top thanks to Senior Emanuel Sharp, who scores 15.9 points per game. Freshman Kingston Flemings is really improving, scoring 15.6 points and getting 5.4 assists per game. They’re 10 and 0 at home and 2 and 1 on neutral courts, which makes them dangerous in March.

6. Purdue (17-3)

Purdue has something that a lot of top teams wish they had: experienced seniors Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, who score almost 30 points a night. The Boilermakers have done well in the Big Ten even though they have lost three games. They are 10–2 at home and 4–1 on courts that aren’t home or away. Purdue can beat anyone when it counts, with 6 wins against top-tier teams and only 3 losses.

5. Nebraska (20-0)

Nebraska is having a great time in the Big Ten, staying undefeated and showing great strength. The Cornhuskers are unbeatable at home, going 12-0, and they are also perfect on the road, going 5-0. They’ve beaten top teams six times in a row, which puts them right in the middle of the national championship race. Next, they will face No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday night in a huge top-ten match that will put everything to the test.

4. Duke (18-1)



Duke is playing like a champion team, with freshman Cameron Boozer scoring 23.7 points and grabbing 9.9 rebounds every night. The super prospect took Cooper Flagg’s place and is dominating games with 4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. The Blue Devils are 9–0 at home and 6–0 on the road, so they are very good. Duke looks like the team to beat in the tournament because they have eight good wins against top teams.

3. Michigan (18-1)

Yaxel Lendeborg is doing great, scoring 14.4 points and grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game. He also shoots 51.4% from the floor and 32.5% from deep. Michigan is still sharp in the Big Ten, with a perfect 5–0 record on the road and a 9–1 record at home. They have only lost once and beaten top teams eight times. But that shocking loss to Wisconsin knocked them out of the running for the top spot in the latest rankings.

2. UConn (19-1)

UConn beat Villanova 75 to 67 in overtime on Saturday at home. The Huskies were behind for most of the game, but they stayed tough and never let Villanova get too far ahead. UConn took control in overtime and scored 14 points to 6 to win the game. The team is now 19 and 1 overall and 9 and 0 in Big East conference play, which means they haven’t lost yet.

1. Arizona (20-0)

Arizona keeps winning, beating West Virginia 88 to 53 at home on Friday with great defense and scoring from all over the court. The Wildcats are running away with the Big 12. They are still perfect and show no signs of slowing down. They’ve won 12 games in a row at home and 4 games in a row on the road, so they can’t be stopped. Arizona looks like a championship team ready for March. They have 8 elite wins and no losses against top competition.