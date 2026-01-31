College Basketball Rankings: Top 5 Contenders for Coach of the Year

This college basketball season (2025-26) is something very special; coaches are doing amazing things on the sidelines. Fred Hoiberg of Nebraska has captured everyone’s attention. He has turned the Cornhuskers into real contenders, going against all odds and going for a historic run. Fans are drawn to the sport because of the exciting turnaround stories, not just the wins. When underdogs suddenly have to compete at the highest level, March Madness becomes a lot more exciting and unpredictable.

Now, this year’s Naismith Coach of the Year award is creating a lot of buzz. Arizona’s perfect record and Michigan’s surprising comeback have made these teams two of the most interesting stories of the season. These five great coaches are the real driving forces behind college basketball right now, each running their own version of excellence on the sidelines. The big question is: who should win the Naismith Trophy?

5. TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State

TJ Otzelberger has done something amazing at Iowa State: he’s built a powerhouse that can really compete for national attention. The Cyclones have a great record of 19-2 and are 6-2 in Big 12 play. These aren’t just wins; they’re big wins. Iowa State beat Purdue at Mackey Arena in the worst way possible, showing that the Cyclones are real title contenders.

The team started the season with a 16-game winning streak, but then lost to Kansas and Cincinnati. However, they have bounced back with three straight wins and are now in the top 10 going into the weekend.

Otzelberger’s team, which includes the exciting trio of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Milan Momcilovic, plays at a top level on both ends of the floor.

Iowa State is in the top 20 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Their attack is well-rounded, with a 40.6% success rate from three-point range and a 57.3% success rate from two-point range.

4. Mark Byington, Vanderbilt

Mark Byington has Vanderbilt playing some exciting basketball, and the No. 18 Commodores just won big that shook the SEC. The team took apart a hot Kentucky team that came into Tuesday’s game on a five-game winning streak.

That streak ended against Vanderbilt’s tough defense and fast offense. That win brought the Commodores’ conference record back to a respectable 5–3, showing that they are in the same league as the best teams in the conference.

Byington’s system has made a very well-balanced roster, with four different players consistently scoring in double figures. This shows how deep and flexible Vanderbilt is, which makes it very hard to defend.

Tyler Tanner, a guard, leads the offense with 17.5 points per game, and Devin McGlockton, a forward who is back, leads the team in rebounds with 7.0 per game. The Commodores’ three-point attack is especially deadly, led by Tyler Nickel, who is killing opponents from long range. Nickel leads the SEC and is one of the best three-point shooters in the country, making 71 threes while shooting an amazing 45.8 percent.

3. Bill Self, Kansas

Bill Self is keeping the No. 14 Jayhawks in the game even with significant issues with their players.

Kansas is on a six-game home winning streak going into Saturday’s game against No. 13 BYU. They have shown great strength in Big 12 play, going 5-2. The Jayhawks score an average of 78.3 points per game while allowing only 67.3 points per game, giving them a huge scoring differential that shows how good they are at defense and controlling games.

Self’s team is still in a good spot to make the NCAA Tournament, even though star freshman Darryn Peterson has been hurt and hasn’t been able to play consistently.

Kansas makes an average of 7.7 three-pointers per game while only allowing 8.1, which shows that they play disciplined defense. The Jayhawks are still legitimate Big 12 contenders who can get a protected seed because they beat their opponents by 11.0 points per game.

2. Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

Arizona is now a real threat to win the national championship, and its perfect 21-0 record proves it.

The Wildcats are systematically taking apart their opponents and breaking program records. They are finally in a position to end decades of tournament heartbreak. Arizona is finally ready to make it to the Final Four, which they’ve been trying to do since 2001, and win back the national title they lost in 1997.

Arizona made history on Monday by beating BYU 86-83.

They are now one of only two undefeated teams this season, along with Miami (OH), and they matched Gonzaga’s perfect record from 2020 to 21. The Wildcats score an average of 89.6 points on offense and only let their opponents score 68.3 points per game on defense.

1. Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

Fred Hoiberg has led Nebraska to an amazing 20-1 record and a 9-1 record in the Big Ten, making it one of the most impressive changes in college basketball history.

The Huskers have been nearly unbeatable all season, taking apart conference rivals with skill and intensity. But on Tuesday night, reality hit hard.

Nebraska lost for the first time this season, losing a heartbreaking 75–72 thriller to No. 3 Michigan. But the game showed that the program is still a championship contender, even after losing.

Hoiberg’s team now has a big chance to bounce back against No. 9 Illinois. This is their chance to get back on track and take the lead in the Big Ten race. This close loss to Michigan actually makes Nebraska’s case for tournament seeding stronger because it shows that they can compete with the best programs in the country.

Hoiberg’s ability to turn what many thought was a rebuilding project into a powerhouse is an example of great coaching. Taking Nebraska from being unknown to being a real Final Four contender has been nothing short of amazing.