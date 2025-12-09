College Basketball Rankings: Top 8 Unbeaten Teams Entering Week 6

We’re heading into Week 6, and the undefeated list is still pretty crowded. Maryland sits at 11–0, four more teams are sitting at 10–0, and another four are hanging on at 9–0. It’s been a fun start to the season with a lot of squads refusing to budge.

UConn Huskies

UConn’s women’s basketball team remains undefeated heading into Week 6 with an impressive 9-0 record, maintaining its No. 1 ranking in the nation. The Huskies have dominated their recent opponents, cruising past South Florida Bulls 85-51 and demolishing DePaul 102-35 to showcase their dominance across the court. Sarah Strong has emerged as the team’s versatile leader, excelling in multiple categories with 8.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 3.4 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Guard Azzi Fudd leads the scoring charge, averaging 18.2 points per game as the Huskies continue their unbeaten streak with commanding performances and balanced play. The supporting cast around the duo, too, has proven invaluable in maintaining their perfect record. KK Arnold contributes 7.1 points per game and has become a reliable secondary ballhandler, while Ashlynn Shade’s versatility allows Auriemma to deploy multiple lineups.

And with Fudd healthy for the first time in years, the potential for a dominant run toward another national championship appears tangible.

Texas Longhorns

At 10-0, the Longhorns showed they were championship-worthy by beating No. 11 North Carolina 79-64 and Prairie View A&M 101-42. This made them one of the best teams in the country going into Week 6.

Madison Booker has been the main reason Texas has done so well. She leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.3 steals every night. Point guard Rori Harmon orchestrates the offense with 6.8 assists per game, while Breya Cunningham anchors the defense.

Their 32nd straight win at Moody Center made them the longest active home winning streak in the country, and that says a lot about the convincing fashion in which they win games.

LSU Tigers

The Tigers have been an offensive juggernaut through ten games, setting a historic pace with 559 total points through their first five contests, the most by any Division I team in the last 25 years.

Flau’jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley have been the key to LSU’s success. Johnson bags 16.1 points per game and sets up the offense with 3.3 assists. Kate Koval is a key player in the frontcourt, averaging 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. Besides leading in scoring at 16.3 PPG, Fulwiley is also a great defender, averaging 4.0 steals per game.

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland’s 11-0 start is the most impressive undefeated record among the eight teams. The Terrapins have scored at least 80 points in all eleven games to start a season for the first time in the 21st century. Oluchi Okananwa has been the centerpiece of this success, posting 23 points against George Mason and scoring in double figures in all but 2 games.

TCU Horned Frogs

At 10-0, the Frogs have shown that they have no plans of slowing down by beating Incarnate Word 84-56 and UTEP 95-40. Marta Suarez is TCU’s biggest scoring threat, with an average of 18.9 points per game. Olivia Miles runs the backcourt with 7.4 assists and 2.1 steals on defense, while Clara Silva rules the frontcourt with 7.5 rebounds per game. Kennedy Basham blocks 2.3 shots per game, which keeps the Horned Frogs’ winning streak going all season.

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State enters Week 6, built on the foundation of one of the most dominant interior players in women’s college basketball: Audi Crooks. The junior center has been nothing short of sensational, averaging 27.6 points per game and thus leading the nation in scoring.

Thanks to her, the Cyclones beat Indiana 106-95 and Northern Illinois 105-52. Then there is Jada Williams, who controls the offense with 6.7 assists nightly, while Addy Brown provides crucial frontcourt presence with 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Reese Beaty contributes 1.4 steals defensively, helping Iowa State maintain its undefeated momentum throughout the season.

Iowa Hawkeyes

With an impressive 9-0 record in the 2025-26 season, the Hawkeyes are creeping their way up. They beat Fairfield 86-72 and Rutgers 79-36. Ava Heiden has been a key factor in Iowa’s success. She leads the team in scoring with 16.1 points per game, dominates the boards with 9.2 rebounds, and adds 1.3 blocks on defense. Taylor Stremlow orchestrates the offense with 3.7 assists per game, while providing valuable perimeter defense with 1.6 steals.

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Commodores have shown their offensive firepower with impressive wins that amount to a perfect 9-0 record, beating BYU 84-71 and Virginia 81-68.

Mikayla Blakes has been a scoring machine, averaging an impressive 25.7 points per game and 3.7 steals on defense. Aubrey Galvan runs the offense with 7.0 assists per game. Sacha Washington gives the frontcourt strength with 7.9 rebounds, and Aiyana Mitchell keeps the paint strong with 1.4 blocks.

Now, only time will tell which teams will still be unbeaten by the start of Week 7.