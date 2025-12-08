College Basketball Rankings: Top 8 Unbeaten Teams Entering Week 6

College basketball’s opening weeks have been chaotic, with the Purdue Boilermakers, UConn Huskies, and Gonzaga Bulldogs all taking early losses, and defending champion Florida Gators sitting at 5-3. Yet amid the turbulence, a select group has stayed perfect and avoided any stumbles. Here are the eight teams that remain unbeaten so far.

1. Duke Blue Devils (10-0)

Despite never having touched the No.1 on the AP Poll, Duke is in the conversation of being the best team in the country. They have the best resume in college basketball, per Resume Quality at EvanMiya.com. Cameron Boozer and Co. have dominated against top-quality teams like Michigan, Florida, Arkansas, and Kansas. They are 5-0 at home, 2-0 on the road, and 3 at neutral venues so far.

Their non-conference was a tale of two spectrums, playing against 3 Q1 teams but 6 against Q4, which is the only argument against them in the AP Poll.

2. Arizona Wildcats (9-0)

Chants of “No.1!, No. 1!” filled the stadium as it turned its force on No. 20 Auburn, beating the Tigers 97-68. However, they are not quite there yet. Arizona has made light work of almost every challenge it has faced and is on the right path. They beat the defending champions, Florida, to start the season before taking down UCLA and UConn in consecutive games.

Per KenPom, they are the 10th-best defense and the 9th-best offense. Unfortunately for them, another team has just been better. The Cats are 5 at home, 2 at neutral venues, and 1 on the road without any losses.

3. Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Michigan feasted in Las Vegas and hasn’t looked back. Their three consecutive wins over potential NCAA teams included domination over two Top 25 teams (Auburn and Gonzaga) by 30-plus points. They then rolled over the Rutgers side with another 100+ point performance.

Yaxel Lendeborg has looked like a man who can walk his talk. His BPR of 11.97, according to Evan Miya, only falls short of Cameron Boozer. With the best defense in the country per KenPom, Dusty May has the Wolverines rolling. They are 4 at neutral venues, whereas 3 and 1 at home and on the road, respectively.

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-0)



Oklahoma State is on the verge of going unbeaten in non-conference play. For context, they were 6-3 after 9 games, and we are starting to see why the coach Steve Lutz by his current roster before the season began. Five players are averaging in double digits, with Vyctorius Miller leading the offense.

Playing with extreme pace, they have a top 50 offense per KenPom and have crept into the top 50 teams in college basketball as well. If they continue on this path, the NCAA tournament and even a cheeky AP Top 25 appearance are possible.

5. Iowa State Cyclones (9-0)

It looked like Iowa State’s unbeaten run was coming to an end when they faced No.1 Purdue. However, Iowa flipped things on the Boilermakers, completely blowing them away with an 81-58 victory. The Cyclones had faced only one ranked team before this game, St. John’s. But the Purdue game has had a major impact on their reputation.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic 22 looks to get past Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer 17 during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter admitted that the Cyclones “stole” their spirit. With this road win announced themselves as a proper contender.

6. Vanderbilt Commodores (8-0)

The Commodores are ranked No. 17 in the last AP top 25 poll, but analytical sites claim they have been miles better. On KenPom, they are No.8 with the second-best offense. On EvanMiya, they are No.9. Coach Mark Byington and Co. captured the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with wins over Western Kentucky (83-78), VCU (89-74), and St. Mary’s (96-71) in three days in the Bahamas.

In his second year, Byington is looking like an improved coach after leading them to the first March Madness appearance since 2017. There is still one caveat to their unbeaten record: Vanderbilt hasn’t yet faced a top 15 team. They won’t until facing No.12 Alabama in early January.

7. Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-0)

Travis Steele has turned things around with the RedHawks. Last season, they went 25-9, their first season with single-digit losses since 1996. Steele has continued the momentum this season while scoring at a decent 95.4 points a game.

Admittedly, the schedule has been a bit soft. Miami has four straight road games at UNC Asheville, at Eastern Kentucky, at Wright State, and at Ball State, and it will be difficult to maintain this rapid start.

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0)

After a 71-50 win over state rivals Creighton, Nebraska has won 20 straight non-conference games and has a 13-game win streak dating back to the Crown Tournament last season. It is tied for the Huskers’ 2nd-longest win streak in school history. Nebraska has a major test ahead over the next two games. They have their first two conference opponents coming to Lincoln: Wisconsin and Illinois.