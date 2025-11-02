College Basketball Rankings: Top 10 Junior Stars Before Week 1

We’re a heartbeat away from Week 1 of College Basketball. It just seems like yesterday when Florida blanked Houston in the final minutes of the NCAA final to snatch the title away. Now, Houston will be nursing that finals loss, embarking upon another journey for revenge. Florida is looking for a back-to-back, and they have the tools to do so. Other contenders like Purdue and Kentucky are gearing up for an exciting season as well.

Amid this fight for the title, the players are battling for the spotlight as well. Juniors are at the forefront of that race as they are nearing the end of their college career. Many are on the cusp of taking that step into the NBA but are striving for better. Let’s look at the top 10 juniors for the upcoming season according to analyst Andy Katz.

1. JT Toppin

JT Toppin has impossible expectations to follow through this season. He became the first player in league history to win Big 12’s player and newcomer of the year in the same season last year after coming to Texas Tech. All that while averaging 18.2 points on 55.4 percent shooting, along with 9.4 rebounds.

You would expect such talent to capitalize and move to the NBA. However, after being projected as a late first-round pick, Toppin decided to come back. Many feel it was the right decision, but now it’s up to him to improve his draft stock.

2. Alex Condon

Alex Condon is expected to have the big season he is long overdue for. Florida lost Will Richard, Alijah Martin, and Walter Clayton Jr, which will bring Condon as a central piece in their offense. Condon averaged 10.6 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds last season on his way to the 2024-25 national championship.

Before the 2025-26 season, Condon is already on the preseason AP All-America team, first-team All-SEC list, and NABC Player of the Year watch list. Condon is essentially for Florida on both ends of the floor, and a lot of their hopes of going back-to-back depend on his success.

3. Solo Ball

Solo Ball is expected to have a ‘breakout season’, according to Draft Express’s Jonathan Givony. “Already known as a knockdown shooter, he is showing real growth in making plays off the dribble, attacking closeouts with confidence and using his 7-foot wingspan to disrupt defensively,” Givony said after attending two UConn practices.

Ball was already among the best shooters in the country as a sophomore, shooting 41.4% from the 3-point line while averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. The main target for Ball as a Junior will be to transition from being one of the best shooters to one of the best players in the country.

4. Rodney Rice

Rodney Rice is a major addition for USC, especially after losing Wesley Yates III and Desmond Claude. He averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season at Maryland while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three. Rice is also on Andy Katz’s Top 10 wings list and No. 23 on ESPN’s “Most Impactful Newcomers” for the 2025–26 season. His efficiency and three-level game are valued like gold by USC, and the NBA scouts will keep an eye on whether he can improve on this.

5. Marcus Burton

There is reason for optimism in Notre Dame, and Marcus Burton is among the reasons for it. Notre Dame is looking for its first winning season in four years. Burton’s success will play a huge part if they are to get there. Last season, he averaged 21.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He improved his scoring and his ability beyond the arc, going from a 30.0% to 37.5% as a sophomore. His backcourt pairing with Braeden Shrewsberry is the one to look for in this team.

6. Joseph Tugler

Whether it’s thundering dunks or dominating rejections, Joseph Tugler has them both. The 6-foot-8 forward appeared in all 40 games last season (started 33), while averaging 5.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 21.7 minutes. While his numbers aren’t quite there yet, the talent he possesses was visible a few times last season.

“Some of the stuff he does, you just can’t teach. He has natural instincts. He always does extra,” L.J. Cryer said. His defensive attributes, which include his long wingspan and high jump, are valued among the Houston staff. It will be interesting to see how he develops as a junior.

7. Andrej Stojakovic

Andrej Stojakovic is due for a competitive clearance as he is recovering from a knee sprain suffered two months ago. As a sophomore last season, Stojaković averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for a Cal team that finished 14-19. After much intrigue, Stojakovic chose Illinois as his destination.

Stojakovic is elite driving to the rim while being able to pull from the midrange and downtown too. However, Andrej is a volume shooter averaging 13.9 shots per game as he shot just 42.7% overall and 31.8% from 3-point range. It’s doubtful whether he will get the same opportunity at Illinois.

8. Jackson Shelstad

Unfortunately for Oregon, Jackson Shelstead will be recovering from a broken hand to start the season. Shelstead was on the All-Big Ten third team last season as a sophomore after averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1 steal per game in 35 games. Shelstead is targeting a late November return.

Wei Lin, the newcomer from China, is set to handle the lead guard role in his absence. Once he does return, the two should form an effective duo for Oregon. Even from the bench, Shelstead is still an important leader in the side, considering the changes it has had.

9. Josh Hubbard

Josh Hubbard releases before you see that he has got it. He owns Mississippi records for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer, 3-pointers in a season, and career free-throw percentage. Hubbard has been a scoring machine for the Bulldogs, being their top scorer for the last two seasons. He averaged 18.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game last season and was an All-SEC second-team selection. He shot 40.2% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range. Hubbard’s return is especially important considering the losses in the transfer portal and to graduation for the Bulldogs.

10. Naithan George

In the era of scoring guards, Naithan George is among the previous generation of creative floor generals. Last season, he led the ACC in assists with 6.5 assists per game at Georgia Tech. George reached double-digit assists in five games and also ranked 32nd in the country in assist rate. His scoring also took a leap last season, going from 9.8 per game to 12.3. George shot 40.4% from the field as a sophomore and 33% from beyond the arc. He will have even more responsibility at Syracuse. With a better squad around him, George will be needed to bring the best out of them.