College Basketball Rankings: Who Are the 6 Undefeated Teams Entering Week 9

As 2025 winds down, the men’s college basketball landscape is starting to take a tougher shape. Heading into Week 9, only six teams are still unbeaten. The early nonconference challenges are now behind them, and with conference play heating up, every possession matters in the race toward the Final Four.

Men’s College Basketball Rankings: Six Undefeated Teams

Arizona Wildcats (13-0)

Arizona isn’t just winning, it’s doing it in a historic fashion. By December 21, the Wildcats had won six straight games by 20 points or more, a feat the program hadn’t accomplished since 1943. It began with the 103–73 victory over Denver, and Arizona kept that momentum going, stretching the number to eight games.

Dec 18, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd watches the game during the first half against the Samford Bulldogs at McKale Center.

Thanks to Coach Tommy Lloyd’s dynamic approach, the program might reach its first Final Four since 2001. Lloyd has built the roster on balance and never relies on one star, even if the name of that one star is Koa Peat.

Jaden Bradley has been playing like one of the best floor generals in the country as a senior. Inside, the pairing of Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka gives Arizona a physical edge that few teams can match. The Wildcats dominate the paint, yet still knock down close to 38 percent of their three-point shots. On top of that, the Wildcats sit among the top five teams in the country in defensive efficiency, making them a problem on both ends of the floor.

Iowa State Cyclones (13-0)

The reason Iowa State is still unbeaten starts on defense, which has become T.J. Otzelberger’s calling card. Iowa State once again ranks among the nation’s elite, forcing turnovers at a rate topped by only one other team.

Tamin Lipsey anchors the perimeter, while freshman Killyan Toure has added another strong on-ball presence. Joshua Jefferson has taken a major leap and looks like an All-American caliber player, and Milan Momcilovic has been the most reliable shooter in the country. As a group, the Cyclones are knocking down nearly 42 percent from three, which ranks third nationally.

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Michigan’s unbeaten start to the season has been anything but quiet. The Wolverines have backed up their perfect record with statement wins over Auburn, Gonzaga, and San Diego State. Michigan has now cracked the 100-point mark in more than half of its games, including six of its last seven.

Also, the Wolverines are checking boxes that usually do not go together. They lead the nation in two-point shooting and in defending shots inside the arc, sit just outside the top 10 in block rate, and still play at one of the fastest tempos in the country. Somehow, all of that has added up to the best defense in college basketball so far.

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-0)

The RedHawks are going under the radar of many, but they are slowly stacking the stats. However, many have started to raise questions about them having an easier schedule.

Yet, even factoring in the level of competition, the RedHawks have been on another level offensively. They have scored at least 1.13 points per possession in every game so far and sit second nationally in offensive rating, according to CBB Analytics. Miami is putting up more than 95 points per game, leads the country in field goal percentage, and ranks inside the top 10 from three-point range.

The production has come from everywhere, too. Nine different RedHawks have already hit the 15-point mark in a game this season, and six players have knocked down at least nine threes, making Miami tough to guard no matter where the shots are coming from.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-0)

Nebraskaball is real, and it is thriving. They have been the dark horse of this non-conference play. Before the holiday break, Nebraska defeated North Dakota 78-55.

Dec 13, 2025 Champaign, Illinois, USA Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler 23 and Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg 1 try to get a hand on the ball during the first half at State Farm Center.

The Cornhuskers are also quietly riding the longest active winning streak in the country, a run that actually started late last season with four straight victories on the way to winning the College Basketball Crown. How their already great three-point shooting evolves and adapts against tougher competition will be interesting to watch.

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-0)

Vanderbilt had one of the best runs in the non-conference play so far. They picked up wins against VCU Rams, St. Mary’s, SMU Mustangs, Wake Forest, and Memphis, proving they can handle high-major opponents. Furthermore, with their win against New Haven this year, they have rounded out their non-conference schedule as the SEC’s only unbeaten team.

While these teams have managed to keep the loss column clean, the rest of the field should not be ignored. College basketball is now shifting fully into conference play, where seasons are often made or broken. At the same time, the sport itself is dealing with growing criticism and uncertainty, making it even more interesting to see how teams handle the pressure and adapt as the landscape continues to change.