College Basketball World Left Stunned After Texas Tech WBB Announces 7’1” Midseason Addition

Safe to say, this Texas Tech side won’t have to worry about paint presence anymore. Coach Krista Gerlich has just signed a 7-foot-1 Nigerian talent, Stephanie Okechukwu. According to On3, she was supposed to sign with West Virginia from the very beginning, but the move fell through. After being pursued by multiple teams, Okechuchwu chose the 15-0 Texas Tech as the ideal destination, and the fans are eager to watch the talented 21-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Stephanie has finally arrived in Lubbock, and she was worth the time, effort, and teamwork that went into getting her here,” Coach Gerlich said in the announcement. “She brings an element to our team that is an instant impact. Her ability to protect the rim and alter shots will be unique to one.”

However, she still hasn’t received NCAA approval yet. “Our staff is continuing to work with the NCAA on her initial eligibility.” However, she expects to be granted very soon, and Okechukwu will be able to play this season. “It’s been a long process, one that we’ve been working on very diligently, with a lot of hope and anticipation, but also a lot of caution,” Gerlich told On3. “It could have fallen through the cracks at any point.” Regardless, the fans were left completely dumbfounded by the arrival of a 7-foot-1 star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech WBB Turns Heads After Signing The 7’1 Stephanie Okechukwu

“Epic cheat code signing,” announced a fan. Height is definitely an advantage in basketball, and having the tallest player in the country on your side helps. With a 7’1 star camping in and around the paint, Texas Tech could just ping the ball to her. No one could effectively defend her size in college basketball because there hasn’t been any center, quite with that size. Yes, the next tallest player in the country is 6’10, but there is a difference in covering a few inches than it is a foot with a 7-foot-4 wingspan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech has been ramping up its international recruitment. “Just a couple of years ago, our program took a deep dive into the international recruiting space,” associate coach Erik DeRoo said. “The international game has grown exponentially, which now provides prospects globally for us to recruit, and clearly, with our current roster, it has already paid off. The relationships built over the last two years gave us an opportunity to recruit and eventually sign Stephanie.” Now that Stephanie is officially signed and expected to play this season, the fans are craving one specific matchup.

“Her against Audi Crooks will be must-watch TV,” wrote another fan. Audi Crooks has arguably been the best player in the country. She has been a beast around the rim, averaging 29.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 72.5% in the field. Crooks has been impossible to defend for defenders so far, as Crooks is yet to have a sub-18-point game. Maybe Stephanie Okechukwu will be the solution to the Crooks problem. We will find out when Texas Tech and Iowa State will meet on January 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Iowa State Cyclones’ center Audi Crooks (55) takes a shot between Southern Lady Jaguars’s center Tionna Lidge (23) and guard Aleighyah Fontenot (2) during the second quarter in the NCAA women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday Nov. 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“GG. Texas Tech WBB just won the national championship,” commented another fan. Texas Tech has already been good before Okechukwu’s arrival. They are 15-0 and are yet to be beaten after the best start in program history. They have Snudda Collins, Belly Maupin, and Haylin Bairstow leading the offense. Their defense is even better, conceding only 52.3 points per game, which is the 6th least in the country. So, this team certainly has the potential to go a long way in March, but there are still reservations.

“Ngl, I’m not impressed. Her footwork is lackluster, but time will tell!” wrote another fan. Height is an advantage for Stephanie Okechukwu, but not an end-all be-all. Even Gerlich insisted that they looked at her qualities beyond just her height. “We had to see if she could move,” she said. “But we felt like she moved really well, especially for a big kid.” Of course, there is room for development, but the talent is present.