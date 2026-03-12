College Basketball World Reacts After UMass Hands Miami (Ohio) Their First Loss of the Season

A generational run to bid for automatic qualification to the March Madness went into begging for the Miami (OH) Redhawks. Massachusetts handed the Redhawks an 87-83 defeat in the MAC Championships quarterfinals. With this, Miami’s 31-game winning streak also came to an end, prompting fans to share their reactions to the huge upset after the former’s first defeat of the season.

Having won the regular season unbeaten, there was no doubt that the Redhawks went into this game as favorites. But as reality set in, cold shooting at times from the deep and inconsistency on the boards plagued Miami’s performance, forcing the team to wait until Selection Sunday to have its name confirmed for the National Championships.

CBS Sports’ Instagram post perfectly shared the update. “UMASS HANDS MIAMI (OHIO) THEIR FIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON IN THE MAC TOURNAMENT,” the caption of the post read.

(This is a developing story…)