College Students Go Viral For Past Bizarre Behavior at NCAA Basketball Game

Basketball fandom truly knows no bounds. Fans do everything they can to provide any kind of advantage to the home team. They are the heart and soul of College Basketball, and ESPN looked back at a unique incident from a few years ago. It was Tulane facing No.24 Florida Atlantic in the 2024-25 season at home.

The match went down to the wire, and Tulane had a chance at a major upset. With the scoreline tied at 84-84, Florida had a chance for a very difficult winner. However, Jaylen Forbes missed the shot, and as Tulane started to celebrate, referees called for a foul. Florida received three free throws at just 0.4 seconds left. It was essentially the last play of the game and a relatively easy job to pull off.

However, the Tulane fans decided to make it exponentially difficult. The 2048-strong crowd was scattered across the Devlin Fieldhouse, but they decided to unite behind their basket for the final push. Every fan gathered within the eyeline of the free-throw taker and decided to turn on their flashlights and cheer quite loudly to distract Alijah Martin, who had stepped up to take the free throws.

Initially, it seemed to be working as Martin missed the first freethrow. Under tremendous pressure, the crowd further turned up the heat for the second and third free throws that decided the game. Unfortunately for the crowd and Tulane, Martin made both, winning Florida the game. Now, almost two years after the game, this moment has become an example for the college basketball fandom.

Tulane Fandom Goes Viral For Their Aggressive Support

Alijah Martin himself looked back at the fond memory, commenting with two emojis “😂😂.” This is a premier example of how fandom in college basketball is different than other scenarios. In the NBA, by comparison, there are LED boards and canned noise, but we rarely see 2,000-plus fans literally relocate in real time to stand behind a shooter with their phone flashlights on.

Like another fan observed, “Another reason college hoops is 💯.” The most ferocious fans have been priced out in some of the cities as well, which affects the atmosphere at NBA games. Martin himself has entered the NBA as a second-round pick of the Toronto Raptors. “They shoulda just jump on the court 😂😂😂Coz that wasn’t enough 😂” joked another fan. Fans jumping on the court have been increasingly common in recent years, but it only happens after a team wins the game.

“Nothing phases National Champion Alijah Martin,” wrote another fan. After this season, Martin moved to the Florida Gators in 2024-25 and won the National Championship. This was just a prelude to what he was about to face. For the Gators, he was met with a similar task at the National Championship game.

Imago Jan 4, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) defends against Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

With 46 seconds to go, Florida was 62-63 down against Houston. Alijah stepped to the line for 2 crucial free throws. He was not on his game on the day, as he shot2-10 from the field with just 7 points, and those were his first free throws. Martin swished both, putting the Gators ahead for good and winning the National Championship. That is the prime reason why Florida fans remember him fondly.

“I’d recognize Alijah’s shot from anywhere. True 🐊” announced another fan. Martin was a Gator for only one season, but he shone as a senior. He averaged a career high of 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, including 17 points in the College Basketball National semifinal against Auburn. Martin remains one of their own as he continues his journey in the NBA.