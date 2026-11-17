Through four starts, senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley averaged 17.8 points and 4.3 steals per game as No. 9 LSU opened its season 4–0. But a Saturday night arrest in Baton Rouge raised questions about whether she would be available for the Tigers’ next home game against Troy.

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LSU returned to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to host Troy on Monday, November 16. Ahead of tip-off, basketball reporter Talia Goodman shared an update on X, citing Reed Darcey’s reporting.

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“LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley is not present at their game against Troy tonight, according to @byreeddarcey.”

In MiLaysia Fulwiley’s absence, Florida transfer Laila Reynolds moved into the starting lineup after coming off the bench during the first four games. While Fulwiley’s absence from the arena was confirmed, neither LSU nor head coach Kim Mulkey announced an official suspension or disciplinary explanation.

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The game-night absence followed a Saturday night traffic-control incident near Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge after the conclusion of LSU’s home football game. According to Louisiana State Police, officers attempted to stop Fulwiley after observing her vehicle driving erratically. Police allege that she refused officers’ commands. Police allege Fulwiley struck an officer with her Dodge Charger while driving away from the stop. Fulwiley, however, has publicly denied striking the officer.

Mitchell Northam of USA TODAY reported that Fulwiley was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $20,000 bond before Monday morning. Separately, WAFB identified five booking charges, including aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and failure to obey a police officer. Louisiana State Police also reported that the officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

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In posts published on Sunday and subsequently deleted, Fulwiley publicly challenged the police allegation. In one of the deleted posts, she wrote, “nah the cop is literally lying I didn’t hit him at all.” That denial stands in direct contrast to the law enforcement account, leaving two competing versions of the Saturday night traffic stop.

Prior to Monday’s game against Troy, an LSU spokesperson addressed the arrest in a brief statement.

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“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter,” the university stated.

That response did not specify whether Fulwiley’s Monday absence stemmed from a university or team disciplinary decision.

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Any extended absence for MiLaysia Fulwiley would remove a primary playmaker from LSU’s backcourt rotation. A two-time SEC Sixth Player of the Year who helped South Carolina win the 2024 national championship before transferring to Baton Rouge in April 2025, she had been a two-way catalyst for the Tigers. Across her first four starts this season, she also contributed 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game.

Even without Fulwiley available, No. 9 LSU defeated Troy 116–70 on Monday night to improve to 5–0, with Reynolds scoring 11 points in her starting debut alongside a team-high 25 points from ZaKiyah Johnson and 21 from Mikaylah Williams. As the Tigers prepare to host Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday, Fulwiley’s availability for upcoming games remains unresolved while the legal process continues.