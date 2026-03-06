Congratulations Pour In After Azzi Fudd Announces Decision With $10 Billion Brand

Azzi Fudd, a guard for UConn, is having the best season of her career. She scores 17.9 points per game and makes 45 percent of her three-point shots. But her most recent move off the court might be even bigger. She just signed with Jordan Brand, which is one of the most exclusive teams in basketball. This makes her one of the best players in the sport.

On Friday, Jordan Brand made it official that Fudd was joining the Jumpman family with a big announcement on social media.”Get buckets. Serve looks. Put the world on notice. Welcome to the fam, @azzi35,” the brand posted on Instagram, which showed that they were serious about supporting women’s basketball.

The announcement puts Fudd in the same league as basketball royalty and shows that Jordan Brand is still putting money into the next generation of great players.

Fudd’s signing is a big deal because Jordan Brand has a lot of great players. She joins Maya Moore and Napheesa Collier, two other UConn legends, as well as her current teammate Sarah Strong, on a women’s roster that shows both great gameplay and cultural impact. The move also puts her on Jordan’s NIL roster, which includes up-and-coming stars like Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Kiyan Anthony, and Mikaylah Williams.

People in the basketball world were excited about Fudd’s signing with Jordan Brand on social media, knowing how big it was to join the $10 billion company’s elite roster. Fans praised the move as proof of her effect on women’s basketball, especially since Stephen Curry was reportedly upset that Under Armour wouldn’t sign her. The timing added to the excitement. Just days after her Geico partnership put up billboards all over Manhattan, Fudd is making the most of her last year of college by taking advantage of opportunities that will define her legacy.

Fans celebrate Azzi Fudd joining the Jordan Brand family

The announcement got a huge amount of support on social media. Fans flooded Jordan Brand’s Instagram post and Fudd’s accounts with messages of congratulations, showing how excited they were about her partnership with one of basketball’s most famous brands.

“Love to see it!” one fan said, capturing the feelings of those who had watched Fudd go from high school star to college star. The excitement showed that this was the best season of her career so far; she averaged 17.9 points and shot 49 percent from the field. Fans saw this signing as the logical next step in her growth into one of the best guards in women’s basketball.

Another fan wrote, “Let’s go Azzi,” which is a simple way to celebrate a player who has always done well for UConn. Fans linked her signing with the Jordan Brand to the team’s hopes of winning the championship because the Huskies were 31-0 and on a 47-game winning streak going into March Madness.

“What’s your favorite pair of Jordans?” was another response that showed how quickly fans started to picture Fudd in the famous Jumpman sneakers. The question brought out how important it is to be on a team with legends like Maya Moore and current stars like Napheesa Collier.

“This is exactly what the fans want to see!!!” one user wrote. “Congrats,” recognizing the bigger effect on women’s basketball. The reaction came at a time when women’s sports partnerships were gaining traction. Fudd’s deal came after her multi-year partnership with Geico, which led to billboards in Manhattan.

“HOW DO I EVEN CALM DOWN NOW?” was another reaction that showed how excited many people were about the news. Fans saw the signing of Fudd by the Jordan Brand as poetic justice because Under Armour had never offered him a deal, even though Stephen Curry had pushed for it.

Fans’ overwhelmingly positive reactions showed that Fudd’s influence goes well beyond UConn’s campus. Her partnership with Jordan Brand is a big deal for women’s basketball because it shows that top female athletes are important to the sport’s biggest brands.