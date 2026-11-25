Dawn Staley has shattered a 20-year barrier, becoming the first women’s basketball coach to receive college football’s most prestigious humanitarian honor. Named the 2026 Heisman Humanitarian Award recipient, Staley is also the first Gamecock selected for the distinction. Backed by decades of youth mentorship and community service, the milestone announcement quickly drew attention across social media.

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Heisman officially announced the selection on November 24, 2026, via its X account, making Staley the 20th recipient of an honor awarded since 2006 for charitable impact and service beyond competition. While unveiling its expanded weekend schedule, the organization outlined the decision directly.

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“Dawn Staley, the legendary University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach, will receive the Heisman Humanitarian Award in recognition of her extraordinary achievements in athletics and her longstanding commitment to creating opportunities for others through service, mentorship, and leadership.”

Heisman highlighted four pillars of Staley’s community work spanning three decades. In 1996, she founded the Dawn Staley Foundation to provide educational enrichment, recreational programming, and mentorship to girls in Philadelphia. In 2013, she co-founded INNERSOLE alongside Rene McCall to supply new sneakers to children experiencing homelessness and economic hardship.

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Heisman also pointed to her impact in Columbia through the Dawn Staley Champions Fund and the recently launched Dawn Staley Leadership Academy, a six-credit academic program to be introduced in Fall 2026 within South Carolina’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management.

Staley will receive the honor on December 11 during the inaugural Heisman Live! opening night of the three-day Heisman Weekend at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Emmy Award-winning actor Keegan-Michael Key will host the evening, joined by ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, with live music from Billy Joel Band member Mike DelGuidice. Staley will share the Friday stage with football greats Tony Dorsett, Eric Crouch and Marcus Allen, who will receive the inaugural Rudy J. Riska Community Impact Award.

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The selection makes Staley just the fourth woman to earn the honor and the first college basketball coach chosen since former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the 2022 recipient, bridged the same cross-sport stage. She also joins past honorees including Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Misty Copeland, Kristi Yamaguchi and Mia Hamm.

The award builds on Staley’s own track record of major off-court honors, including receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2024 ESPYS for her cancer research advocacy and South Carolina’s Order of the Palmetto in 2013. That recognition sits alongside a Naismith Hall of Fame basketball resume featuring three NCAA national championships at South Carolina, three Olympic gold medals as a player and another Olympic gold as Team USA’s head coach.

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Fans Celebrate Dawn Staley Winning the 2026 Heisman Humanitarian Award

Shortly after the official Heisman X account shared the announcement, fans filled the replies with congratulatory messages.

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“Look at Coach Staley winning a Heisman!!! Much deserved!”

This fan reacted to Staley earning a Heisman honor and stated that the recognition was well deserved. While the Heisman Trophy goes to college football’s top player, the Humanitarian Award extends across sports, putting a women’s basketball coach on that stage.

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“The perfect choice!”

Another supporter kept their reply brief, stating flatly that Heisman made the ideal selection. Staley’s track record supports that view, combining three NCAA championships with three decades of youth initiatives starting with the Dawn Staley Foundation in 1996.

“the best of the best”

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This user summed up their praise briefly, calling Staley the very best. Now in her 19th season leading top-ranked South Carolina, Staley already holds Hall of Fame credentials alongside her NCAA and Olympic titles.

“Congratulations Auntie couldn’t have more deserving person”

Addressing Staley affectionately as “Auntie,” this fan congratulated the South Carolina coach and stated that no one deserved the honor more. The message responded directly to the Heisman Foundation post highlighting her work through the Dawn Staley Foundation and INNERSOLE.

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“Congratulations Dawn, please continue to shine. WNBA coach is next”

This fan congratulated Staley, urged her to keep shining, and predicted that coaching in the WNBA would be her next step. Staley, however, has publicly pushed back on that idea. Appearing on Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker’s Post Moves podcast in August 2025, she stated, “I don’t want to coach in the WNBA,” adding that her WNBA interest centers on ownership rather than coaching.

As Dawn Staley prepares to travel to New York for Heisman Live! on December 11, her immediate focus remains on guiding South Carolina through the current season. Across X, the replies made clear that fans view the 2026 Heisman Humanitarian Award as earned recognition for her career.