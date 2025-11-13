Congratulations Pour In After Indiana College Sets NCAA Single-Game Scoring Record

Grace College isn’t the first you think of when listing dominant women’s college basketball teams. In fact, you would have to search to actually know where it is. However, this small Christian school and seminary in Winona Lake, Indiana, has just done something the likes of UConn and South Carolina haven’t yet. Grace unleashed the most explosive offensive display in women’s college basketball history, obliterating Ohio Christian University 172-91.

In this dominant win, a whopping 5 players had 20 or more points: Maddy Poynter (34), Becca Gerdt (28), Abbie Ritzema (21), Emma Sperry (21), and Morganne Houk (20). If you look into it, they achieved this score in just 38 minutes and 38 seconds, as they were scoreless for 1 minute and 22 seconds. Defense was virtually nonexistent as Grace went all offense, breaking the record for most points scored.

“HISTORY MADE!!!! @gracecollegewbb breaks the women’s collegiate record for most points scored in a game, topping any NAIA, NCAA D1, D2 & D3 school in history!” Wrote the program on its social media. The previous single-game scoring record of 159 points was held by both Grambling in 2024 and Oklahoma Baptist in 1995. They had beaten their program record of 118 points in the third quarter itself. Fans were left stunned by the feat, flooding the team with praise and celebration.

Grace College’s Record Night Leaves Fans in Awe

“Scoring 91 points and losing by 81 is something.” Wrote a fan. In the D1 context, 91 points are generally enough to grant you a win. Last year, the highest scoring team, Alabama, averaged 90.7 points per game. However, in the case of Ohio Christian University, they lost by just 10 points less than they scored!

The college revealed the footage of the heartwarming behind-the-scenes. When coach Dan Davis revealed to the team that they had broken this record, everyone shouted with joy. The Lancers currently have four wins and a loss after this one and are geared up to continue this form. However, they are doing this in a peculiar way.

“Just 30 of the 172 points came from 3…😂😂😂😂 wtf???” exclaimed another fan. What Grace College plays under coach Davis is known as the Grinnell System. It utilises the full court press to induce steals and score quick points. According to the Athletic, “Davis laid out the main metrics of what his team tries to achieve every game: over 90 shots, 40 to 45 3-point attempts, force 30-plus turnovers, 20 offensive rebounds, and a plus-20 shot differential.”

On the day, they had 105 shots, 38 3-pointers attempted, forced 42 turnovers, and grabbed 23 offensive rebounds. They ticked off most of their checklist. Another fan was flabbergasted by a different stat on the box score. “Most impressive stat: 40 of 44 free throws made,” pointed out the fan. While we can look at the points, their free-throw efficiency was also one to admire. Free throws are the same in every division, and we still have Division 1 athletes with less than 75% free-throw rate.

“Kind of an ironic name in this case,” joked a fan. Actually, they were about to show some grace when they were blowing out the team in the third quarter. However, coach Davis was sent a message that they had a chance of breaking the all-time record.“When we started the fourth quarter, our sports information director at the table said, ‘Dan, come here,’ and I walked over and he gave me a paper, and it said NAIA record 159, and I said, Man, we gotta go for that,” coach Davis revealed after the game.

In addition, Davis also said that she was once blown away in this way, too. “I’ve had my butt beat by 74 before in college. It’s like the old Steve Spurrier (saying), Hey, it’s your job to stop us, and it’s my job to stop you. You’re trying to be aware, but at the same time, we played everybody on our bench. It’s that style of ball,” Davis said. All is fair on the court, as long as it’s within the rules. While we might not hear the Grace Women’s College Basketball Team in the national headlines for a while, this achievement has solidified their program in the record books.