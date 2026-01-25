Congratulations Pour In After Sarah Strong Joins Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore in Elite Company

The No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies are refusing to record even a single loss this season. With a recent win over the Seton Hall Pirates (92-52), the Huskies now sit at 21-0. The only team that even came close to securing a win over them was the Michigan Wolverines, but their dominance is not letting anyone win. If much of that success can be credited to one player, it’s Sarah Strong. The star forward continues to carve her name into UConn history, adding yet another milestone to an already impressive résumé.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In UConn’s win over the Georgetown Hoyas, Strong poured in 25 points, marking her 24th career 20-point game in just her first two seasons with the program. That achievement places her firmly in elite company within the storied Huskies legacy. Only two players in program history stand ahead of her: Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore.

Breanna Stewart – 31

Maya Moore – 30

Sarah Strong – 24

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2024–25 season, when she was a freshman, Strong recorded 15 games of 20+ points (the most ever by a UConn freshman), edging past Paige Bueckers. And now, she doubled down as a sophomore, already adding nine more 20-point games to her bag, and the season is far from over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by espnW (@espnw) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But her scoring résumé doesn’t stop there. Just recently, she became the third player in program history to reach 1,000 career points in under 60 games, hitting the milestone in her 59th appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you are wondering what is fueling Sarah Strong’s competitive edge. Head coach Geno Auriemma has the answers. According to him, “Accusing her of being lackadaisical because she makes it look so easy. She takes great pride in thinking that everything I do has a purpose to it… when you question that, it really pisses her off.”

So with Strong now operating in the same statistical territory as Stewart and Moore, fans were quick to make their feelings known.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans see greatness as Sarah Strong enters rare Huskies territory

As the post by ESPNW went viral, fans took to the comments section to praise the young star.

“This is perfect because Sarah is a Maya, Stewie (DT and Paige too) hybrid. I see a little of all of them in her style of play,” one fan wrote. While another added, “She a beast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What truly sets Sarah Strong apart from most young stars isn’t just her talent, but how she reacts when she’s pushed. The sophomore forward has grown into one of the most well-rounded players in the country. This season, she’s averaging 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting an impressive 60.2% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Connecticut Nov 16, 2025 Hartford, Connecticut, USA UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21 returns the ball against te Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Peoples Bank Arena. Hartford Peoples Bank Arena Connecticut USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20251116_db2_sv3_049

In their post, the multimedia brand also added a clip of the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks championship game from last year, which prompted one fan to write, “She really had a phenomenal game in that Championship matchup 🔥🔥.” Whereas, one added, “Last clip oh nothing just Sarah cooking tf out Joyce Edwards, Chole Kitts and Fiegan 😂 #UCONNoverEVERYBODY.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2024–25 NCAA National Championship against the Gamecocks, as a freshman, Strong delivered a once-in-a-generation performance that tilted the title game firmly in UConn’s favor.

She finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists on an ultra-efficient 10-of-15 shooting, becoming the first player in NCAA history to post a 20/15/5 stat line in a national title game. In that game, she controlled the third quarter alongside Azzi Fudd to help neutralize South Carolina’s size on the glass, which held the Gamecocks under 35% shooting.

One fan summed up the mood perfectly with a sarcastic post: “Does anyone know if she’s a GOAT??”

ADVERTISEMENT

If her recent stretch is any indication, that question may not stay sarcastic for long.