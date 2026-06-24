“Congress Shouldn’t Be Deciding”: NCAA Stars Push Back on College Sports Bill in Bid to Keep It From Donald Trump’s Desk

College sports have fallen into a chaotic cycle, and now Donald Trump believes Washington may have the solution. Everyone from Vic Schaefer to Dawn Staley sounded off that the current system has rapidly changed how college sports work. Now, the fate of the future lies with the Senate as the Trump-endorsed Protect College Sports Act, which tries to reverse many of the negative effects of NIL, is headed to the floor. However, some of the players aren’t necessarily on the same wavelength, as three players have explicitly pushed back.

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LSU’s Jada Williams, Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa, and former Michigan women’s basketball player Brooke Daniels (who completed her senior season this past year) recently explained why they believe the Protect College Sports Act strips their player rights.

“We all agree that we need structure,” Williams told Amanda Christovich of FOS. “Where we disagree is—Congress shouldn’t be deciding who makes those rules.”

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The act would provide the NCAA with an antitrust exemption. It was the central premise that went against them during the House vs. the NCAA case that opened up college sports in the first place.

After this exemption, it could enforce a cap on payments to athletes as well as eligibility and transfers in college sports. It would give them more oversight, as any NIL deal above $600 in value will need to be reported. The bill will limit transfers to just one, with some exceptions like coach departure.

“I think the headline should be: If you cared about student-athletes, you wouldn’t just step in when it comes to regulating money and finances,” Daniels said.

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But it also means a more structured system that applies to the institutions. The players will make up one-third of the voting power on governing boards, they will get better health protection, and programs will not be able to revoke aid because of performance, injury, illness, or roster-management decisions. However, the players want an alternate solution, namely a collective bargaining agreement.

“Student-athletes should be at the center of trying to figure out a system that works for all parties,” Okananwa said. “Which is why, with collective bargaining, we are asking for a model that follows professional athletes. We are asking for something that is already set in place, that has already come to pass, and has been successful.”

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The current bill does not mention whether the students are professionals or considered the employees of the programs. Without that tag, a CBA’s legal standing is shaky at best. If they somehow manage to get that, there are other problems in forming a CBA. College sports are divided into multiple conferences so the question arises: who bargains with whom?

The players and the programs get their revenue from the conference and the NCAA both so the conferences uniting is a conflict of interest. These three players are not the only ones to protest against the bill. Leaders from the SEC and Big Ten also oppose the bill as it stands now. But they continue working with the Senate and the wording of the bill. In addition, the protestors of this bill also exist in Congress.

Alabama Senator Calls For Less Congress Involvement While Awaiting Senate Vote

Fortunately for the players who oppose this ruling, the bill is not yet a law. It will be presented in the Senate after the Senate Commerce Committee voted 19-9 on Thursday morning. The bill will require 60 votes at the minimum to pass. And it still has doubters in the crowd. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has clearly said that college sports should not be run by Congress.

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“Our role should be limiting to setting clear rules for eligibility, transfers, and scholarships so student athletes and families, coaches, and schools know what the rules are and can plan accordingly,” said Tuberville. “That is where Congress should help. And that is where Congress should stop.”

He argues the Protect College Sports Act in its current form has the lawmakers too involved with decisions made by schools and conferences. “It gets too deep into the businesses of universities, conferences, athletic departments. While doing far too little to give the student athlete the stability and clarity that actually they need,” said Tuberville.

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While that is not completely in agreement with Jada Williams and Co., it is still some support regardless. The conversation will rage on as not many other players have spoken out on their standing. With only these three players, they will have a difficult time advocating for a CBA against Donald Trump and the Senate. However, the situation could change quickly if more players join their cause.