Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel in Attendance As Jon Scheyer’s Duke Runs Up 101 vs Syracuse

Cameron Indoor Stadium just gave a look into the level of craziness that can be expected in March. With Section 17 celebrating senior night and the Cameron Crazies in full voice, the Jon Scheyer-led No. 3 Duke Blue Devils delivered one of their most complete performances of the 2025-26 NCAA season. But as the Blue Devils caught fire on the court, the buzz inside the building wasn’t just about the scoreboard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In their latest matchup against the Syracuse Orange, the Blue Devils overwhelmed their opponents as they ended the game with 101–64. However, what made this win feel even bigger was the former Blue Devil stars who were seated courtside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 9314 people in attendance, what caught everyone’s attention was Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach, who were watching Scheyer’s squad put on a show.

In the game, Duke briefly trailed 9–7 in the opening minutes, all thanks to Syracuse rim protector William Kyle III. But that deficit didn’t last long. Cameron Boozer sparked a run with an offensive rebound putback, and from there the Blue Devils never looked back as they built a 40–24 halftime advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time the second half kicked off, Duke opened by hitting 13 of its first 14 shots, including a perfect 4-for-4 stretch from three. So what was considered the Blue Devils’ weakness throughout the season turned into their strength in this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Because of Caleb Foster and Nikolas Khamenia, Duke went on to shoot 60% from behind the arc.

It’s worth noting that Cooper Flagg was also present in the Blue Devils’ game against the Clemson Tigers, where they recorded a 67-54 win. Flagg has continued to stay closely connected to his alma mater during the NBA All-Star break. So while the Dallas Mavericks rookie is currently recovering from a midfoot sprain, he is showing up to support his former program from the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next for Jon Scheyer’s Duke?

With this win under their belt, the Blue Devils have improved to 24-2 overall and 13-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The only losses they have faced so far came against the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels. But if there were any doubts about Duke’s championship credentials earlier in the year, they’ve largely been put to rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his fourth year as the Blue Devils’ head coach, Jon Scheyer is pushing his team to one of their most dominant campaigns in the country. Duke currently leads their conference and holds the No. 3 spot in the latest AP rankings. But what’s more impressive is that they remain undefeated at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, stretching their home winning streak to 29 games.

Imago credit – Imago

Though basketball is a team game and crediting any single player for the success of a team would be ignoring other players’ contributions, still the major reason behind this team’s success has been the emergence of Cameron Boozer. The freshman forward is leading his team with the most points (22.8), the most rebounds (9.9), the most assists (4.0), and the most steals (1.8) per game, as he is establishing himself as a frontrunner for National Freshman of the Year honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a team, the Blue Devils are currently averaging 82.2 points per game, while holding off their opponents to just 63.2.

For their next game, they will now lock horns with the strongest team in the nation, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, on February 21st. Though the Wolverines sit at the top of the national ladder, this game is predicted to be in favor of the Blue Devils, with 51.4% by ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the projection gives Duke a slight edge, rankings and percentages will mean little once the ball tips in Washington. If the Blue Devils carry the same offensive rhythm and defensive intensity they displayed against Syracuse, this matchup against Michigan could serve as a defining moment in their pursuit of a No. 1 seed and potentially, a national title.

As the season continues to move forward, which team are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments!