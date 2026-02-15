Cooper Flagg Present for UNC’s Unwanted 100-Year Milestone in Duke’s Narrow Rivalry Win

A proud moment for the Duke women as they went on to win their 16th consecutive game against arch rivals UNC (72-68) must have felt even sweeter as Duke legend Cooper Flagg watched from the stands. But one of the most important facets oif the game that came out to the fore was not just the narrow margin of victory that we are not accustomed to from Duke, but UNC’s zero free throws which is only the third time this century an ACC team has not attempted a free throw in a game.

Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair scored 14 points each on their senior day, and No. 11 Duke edged No. 21 North Carolina 72-68 on Sunday. The entire game was a back-and-forth affair, and after the end of the first half, Duke led 41-33 at halftime and from there never looked back.

With 30 seconds to spare in the closing quarters of the game and a two-point deficit to overcome, 56-54, the Tar Heels couldn’t get any closer, and Duke sealed the deal.

