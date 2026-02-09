Cori Close Admits Last Year’s Mistakes Left a Mark on UCLA After Michigan Win

UCLA Bruins kept their winning momentum going, beating the Michigan Wolverines to secure their 23rd win of the season. Powered by the performances of Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts, the Bruins neutralized the opposition with their smart defense, allowing only three Wolverines players to score in double figures. Coach Cori Close sat down with the media post-game to talk about the adjustments made this season.

“Well, we really were able to get the result. I really give Kiki Rice so much credit. I wanted to rotate Kiki Rice and Charlisse Leger-Walker more, but Charlisse got in foul trouble, so I really had to handle that. Then you have to handle turning the ball over or switching it over.”

“You have to handle it versus their press, and Kiki had the lion’s share of that burden today. But the reality is that I thought we did a great job of helping off some of those other players to give support to the matchup,” said Cori Close on how she chose to operate her team today after last year’s defensive errors against the Wolverines.

Imago Mandatory Credits: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cori Close did not allow her side to repeat their mistakes from last year against Michigan. Yes, they had won that game (86-70), but Syla Swords exploded for 30 points, including multiple three-pointers. The UCLA defense scheme was also unable to make quick adjustments, as Cori struggled to assign tighter perimeter marking on Swords.

It was all about offense last time, but this time around, Close built a wall between the hoops by inserting the 6’7″ Lauren Betts. Close used Rice to attack off the dribble and draw fouls, while Leger-Walker played second fiddle, entrusted as a secondary playmaker to provide that added support to the defense.

Close did not overdo things this time. She made sure Leger-Walker could keep the rotations flowing without needing to make forced shots, as the offense was perfectly balanced. Kiki did the bulk of the scoring (20 pts) with fantastic shooting statistics of 6-12 FG and 8/9 FT.

A smart strategy, complemented by perfect execution, set the tone for the Bruins. The game also saw a former favorite of Cori Close return to meet her in opposition colors.

Former UCLA Player Returns To Play in Michigan Colors

When UCLA last played against Michigan, Kendall Dudley was a proud UCLA representative. The junior came off the bench for 4 pts in 9 mins. This year, Dudley scored 4 pts again, but she was donning the maize of the Wolverines.

It’s surprising to see what a year can do for a player. And although Dudley has changed teams, Close still remembers her with fondness.

“I was writing her a card, which I have done with each one, and we give her championship rings, and she’s getting those. But when I was just writing her card, I was remembering the great things we got to share. And she’s happy, she’s doing great, and so I celebrate that. But I just had a lot of fun today remembering how many contributions, how many memories, how many things that I enjoyed watching in Kendall Dudley as I got to write her that card,” Cori Close added.

Dudley was a rotation player at UCLA, and the quest for more playing time on the court led her to a move. Michigan was looking for a physical player to strengthen their roster, and at 6’2″, Dudley fit in like a glove.

Kendall played 37 games for UCLA last year and scored in double figures four times, including a career-high 16 points against then-No. 5 Vanderbilt.

Well, Cori Close is right that Kendall is happy knowing that she is getting to spend more minutes on the court (17.8 avg) with Michigan than she could ever muster at UCLA. While Cori Close is leading her team to an NCAA title, Kendall Dudley is also hoping to do the same for her program, but who will get the ultimate satisfaction of winning the title this year?