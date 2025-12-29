Cori Close Exposes Media Blind Spot as UCLA’s Top-25 Win Slips by Unnoticed

UCLA and Cori Close worked hard to get their fourth win against a ranked opponent. Lauren Betts had 18 points and 16 rebounds as No. 4 UCLA won 82-75 over No. 19 Ohio State. It was a close game with the Buckeyes staging a comeback after going down by 16 points. They came within 6 points, but UCLA resisted and closed out the game to improve to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. To Close’s dismay, there was only one media member available to cover this achievement.

Orange County writer Benjamin Royer, who was apparently the only one meeting up with the UCLA coach in the post-game, revealed Close’s feelings after the game. “Honestly, if I’m being really blunt with you, the energy in the building was great, but having no media here at all from either team or either — no AP, no nothing, doesn’t say a lot,” Cori Close told Royer. “We’re the only double-ranked game out today; the only one in the country, and we had no media day today. No media here. You’re the only one who’s asked to talk to me. And credit to you, but I don’t mind if you print that either.”

Yes, top dogs like South Carolina, UConn, and LSU played on the same day, but their matchups were against much weaker teams. As expected, all three swept their opponents, but UCLA had a tougher slate and also has a prospective 2026 No.1 draft pick in Lauren Betts. “Like, for the only game that had two ranked opponents to not have more coverage over this particular game — disappointing, honestly,” Close said.

Close’s frustration comes at a time when women’s college basketball viewership is on the rise. According to Nielsen, the 2024 NCAA women’s championship game averaged 18.9 million viewers, the most-watched women’s college basketball game in history. The 2025 Championship numbers dipped, but still garnered more than 8 million viewers. That still ranked among the most viewed games in women’s college basketball history.

AP journalist Beth Harris clarified that the media house had assigned a freelancer to cover this game, but she “can’t speak to the person’s whereabouts post-game.” Thomas Costello, a writer for Ohio State’s SB Nation site, was also in the crowd. According to Awful Announcing, Costello was in the room where press conferences are held and stayed there until UCLA departed by bus.

On the other hand, former ESPN reporter and current Palm Beach reporter Joe Schad revealed a possible reason for this debacle. “Most news organizations are dramatically understaffed now. Many organizations that once had 24 reporters now have 4,” he wrote. “Sad, but whether it’s NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB, women’s hoops, or even NFL, fewer and fewer staffers to cover games. And road coverage? Evaporating.”

Getting fewer media at an away game is already common, but the fledgling situation of organisations makes it even more difficult. Most local newspapers cannot afford to spend on that travel for one game. Judging from Close’s complaints, that’s spread to the national outlets as well. However, there is a reason why Close is complaining. It directly affects how UCLA is perceived and how its draft prospects fare in the public setting.

Today, everything runs on popularity, NIL deals, and draft stock, too. If UCLA is garnering less media engagement, it is severely hampered on that scale. In turn, it would affect their recruiting and transfer value. Which will affect their current and future performance. While one media conference is not an end-all, be-all, Close is worried if this slips into a trend.

Cori Close’s Comments Reveal The Harsh Reality Regarding College Basketball

Caitlin Clark sent women’s college basketball over the moon. It spiked its popularity within a span of a few years. Clark was among the central reasons that the 2024 NCAA title game between South Carolina and Iowa averaged 18.9 million viewers and peaked at 24.1 million. That is, despite the historically most popular team, UConn, being out of the picture. Clark sold out crowds at Iowa and brought unprecedented attention to Iowa and women’s basketball.

“I think that you have to have a broader view of growing the game, if you’re going to really appreciate it, as you referred to. The reality is Caitlin Clark has risen to a level of fan base that has broadened it, has deepened it, that we are all benefiting from.” Close said on a December episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. While the numbers will likely still rake in during the March Madness and at games between the top 10 seeds.

Anything apart from that seems to be out of reach. If a No.5 vs No.18 game received limited attention, the non-ranked teams basically play without any. And it’s not like the basketball quality in the midmajors is drastically worse. As Talia Goodman of On3 wrote, “Some of the best players and overall product in the nation are mid-majors.” It feels like the ecosystem was not ready for the sudden change in dynamics. A wider industry problem beyond just sports might be behind this as well. Hopefully, after Close’s callout, there will be steps taken to remedy the situation.