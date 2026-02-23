Cori Close Flags UCLA’s Sloppy Performance Amid Lauren Betts’ Emotional Night

The UCLA Bruins capped off their weekend night in a historic fashion. Cori Close’s team didn’t just register a 20-point blowout win against Wisconsin on senior night featuring Lauren Betts and Gabriel Jaquez; they pulled off a historic feat, winning the Big Ten Regular-season title for the first time. With all these instances on a single night, most coaches would be elated, but not Close, who didn’t hesitate to put her team’s sloppy performance under the microscope.

Speaking at the post-game press conference, Close reacted negatively when asked if her team complemented the senior night with a strong performance on the court. “I don’t think, I did that very well because I don’t think we played our best basketball today,” Close said.”It was a hard balance because sometimes these senior games can go either way, sometimes the emotions just fuels you and you play at such a high level.”

“I was sort of walking a fine line, like, ‘Hey, I want you to enjoy all this, and I want you to take it all in, and we’ve got a job to do, like we’ve a standard of excellence that we’re always measuring against and trying to get better.,” Close further added. “Transparently, I don’t think we did that as well as we needed to.”

Close’s assessment was a bit tightrope, although precise to some extent. Her team did struggle with ball security at times, giving away 10 turnovers. Shooting from the perimeter was also a bit cold, as they recorded unfavorable numbers:10-for-30 from beyond the arc, while leaving five free throws unused. It didn’t cost them much, as the Badgers failed to capitalize on the Bruins’ takeaways and fumbled the ball 19 times, but come March, these mistakes can even cost them a decisive loss, and Close knows it perfectly.

However, as has been the case in most games this season, Lauren Betts recorded a flawless performance on Sunday. The UCLA center recorded a double-double with a team-high 19 points and 14 rebounds. Her other senior counterparts, Gabriela Jazquez, Gianna Kneepkens, and Angela Dugalic, also stepped up, each scoring over 10 points. After bailing out the Bruins yet again at the Pauley Pavilion, Betts reflected on her emotions of competing on her senior night.

“The whole morning, I was kind of reflecting on my experience here at UCLA and how grateful I am to be here,” Betts said in her presser. “The people here have made this experience so special for me. I’m just so grateful for all my other seniors who I’ve been able to play with this year and the past year. I just love these girls so much.”

Betts’ statement didn’t just carry an emotional weight; it quietly frames a subtle hint of what Close and co. would be missing next season. Betts, along with Jaquez, Kneepkens, and Rice, has been the vital piece of the puzzle for all these years. However, with all these players moving out in a single window, Close and the Bruins Front Office might be looking at a heck of a rebuilding job that lies ahead of them.

However, for now, the Bruins keep dominating the circuit as Betts and co. look to conclude their journey on a high note at the Big Dance next month.

Lauren Betts Lands a Heartfelt Message for Head Coach Cori Close

When Betts joined the UCLA program in the 2022-23 season from Stanford, her stats weren’t as impressive as they are. The 6’7 center lagged in game time in her freshman season, averaging just 9.6 minutes per game. However, the tables turned as soon as she suited up for UCLA under Cori Close. The UCLA coach showed faith, gave Betts more minutes, and helped her eventually develop into a possible top-5 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.

And quite naturally, reflecting on her time at UCLA during her senior night, Betts quietly had an appreciative paragraph ready for Close. “Coach Cori has been transformational in my basketball career, and I’m grateful to her. I wouldn’t be the player or person I am without her. She’s changed how I view basketball, how I view life. I’m not going to get into it coz I’m going to be emotional.”

Lauren Betts and Co. will next compete against the USC Trojans on Sunday, March 1, at the Galen Center. The Bruins will look to conclude their Big Ten regular season in an undefeated fashion. According to ESPN analysts, the Bruins have an 84.5% chance of winning and will enter the game as favorites.

