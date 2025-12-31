Cori Close’s Media Criticism Raises Red Flags About NCAAW’s Direction, Per National Reporter

Cori Close is done mincing words. The UCLA Bruins Head Coach breathed fire onto one of the major stakeholders in NCAA Women’s Basketball after her team’s hard-earned win over a fellow ranked program in Ohio State. She pointed out the lack of media presence at her post-game press conference. The harsh media criticism does paint a rather gloomy picture about where the NCAAW is heading, according to veteran reporter Robin Lundberg.

The UCLA Bruins had to toil hard to beat 19th-ranked Ohio State 82-75. Sophomore superstar Lauren Betts carried the Bruins to a sensational comeback victory with 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Bruins came back from 16 points down at one point in the game, thanks to Betts and a roster full of WNBA probables.

On a night where Lauren Betts, widely regarded as the hottest pick in the coming WNBA Draft, lit the court up with a performance reminiscent of her first season, Cori Close could not look beyond the media absence, especially for a game featuring two ranked teams.

Speaking to Benjamin Royer after the win, Cori said,” We’re the only double-ranked game out today; the only one in the country, and we had no media day today. No media here. You’re the only one who’s asked to talk to me. And credit to you, but I don’t mind if you print that either.”

While media veteran Robin Lundberg pointed out that part of the blame lies with a short-staffed media industry, he also raised red flags about the current NCAAW season. Reacting to Cori Close’s comments on his YouTube Channel, Lundberg stated that the NCAAW lacked compelling storylines this season, at least so far, while also not having that many marquee matchups for people to get excited about.

The storyline criticism does hold quite a bit of merit. While the 2023-24 season belonged to Caitlin Clark and her quest for victory with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the last season saw Paige Bueckers go through a baptism by fire as she led the UConn Huskies to the 2024-2025 NCAAW Championship.

So far this year, there have been no major stories, except for the Huskies’ quest to defend their crown, which is not really a healthy omen for the NCAAW Basketball in general.

And College Basketball does have an unspoken rule: the heavyweights do not feature in clashes before the NCAAW Championship takes center stage. There are rare instances when top seeds clash with each other in the regular season.

And that means conferences like the Big East, the Big 12, the Big 10, the SEC, and the ACC, which boast almost the entirety of the seeded teams among themselves, end up becoming the primary draws for media and fans.

The lopsided talent level in NCAAW is also a concerning pattern. The top teams boast of rosters and benches full of superstars, while other teams are left dealing with a lack of squad depth. The aforementioned is then reflected in their overall record and lack of deep runs in the NCAAW tournament. In fact, no Women’s College Basketball program that wasn’t a top-three seed has ever managed to conquer the NCAAW Championship.

Clarifications and Rebuttals: Cori Close’s Remarks Have Sparked a Necessary Debate

The aftermath saw Associated Press journalist Beth Harris state that a freelancer representing the fabled media association was present at the game. Others, like The Columbus Dispatch and Land-Grant Holy Land, covered the game extensively. However, their coverage centers heavily on Ohio State, and as a result, their reports focus more on the home team.

Front Office Sports reporter Margaret Fleming rephrased Cori’s concerns. The reporter explained that while the media covered the game remotely and some personnel were present at the match, no one was there to ask UCLA coach Cori Close questions.

Cori Close’s frustration stems from reality and from concern for the program’s future, along with her players’. In Lauren Betts, the UCLA Bruins have a player who might be a potential first pick in the coming WNBA Draft. However, the roster also boasts fellow WNBA hopefuls Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens, Charlisse Leger-Walker, and Gabriela Jaquez. The program warrants more media attention in what could be a historic WNBA Draft for the Bruins.

There is hardly any rebuttal available to anyone for the lack of media attention to the UCLA Bruins and the Ohio State Buckeyes, apart from staff shortage at media houses or even ignorance. However, there is a need to look at future solutions if NCAAW is to flourish and maintain the attention it has garnered, thanks to the rise of Caitlin Clark through their system.

USA Today journalist Meghan L. Hall chimed in on the debate, citing a coherent lack of interest before the Conference matchups. The lack of interest does not stem from the media or the ones covering the sport, but is instead a direct by-product of a lack of reader and viewer interest during the regular season. This highlights that the regular season needs a few tweaks to make the product more appealing to its ever-increasing number of enthusiasts.

More Marquee Matchups Are an Immediate Need for NCAAW Basketball

One of the major areas that needs improvement is the fixture list during the regular season. Even Robin Lundberg lamented the lack of top matchups available for the neutrals to watch. In fact, there has been only one instance in the past three years where the two top seeds faced each other before the NCAAW tournament.

While storylines will always help in drawing attention, the NCAAW needs to capitalise on the eyeballs it has gathered. Getting the top teams to face each other in the regular season will help sustain viewership even without compelling storylines. Also, it can craft storylines for matchups as the NCAAW tournament approaches.

The performances and results of the top seeds in the regular season have the potential to set up intense rivalries and moments that go deep into the NCAAW tournament. Not to mention, the matchups provide fans with an early look at the hype surrounding the fixture, drawing viewership and ensuring the same when the two teams meet for the Championship.

NCAA has a lot to ponder. Their Men’s Basketball program is under threat from NIL abuse, and the Women’s Basketball Program is reeling from a lack of regular-season enthusiasm. More marquee matchups can fuel the increasing NCAAW viewership.

The body needs to move quickly and make difficult decisions that will definitely shape the landscape of College Basketball in the years to come.