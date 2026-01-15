Cori Close Opens Up on WNBA Reality Emerging for Her UCLA Stars

Winning can hide problems. It can also expose how fast reality is approaching.

For the UCLA Bruins, Thursday night was supposed to be about another routine Big Ten result. Instead, it became a reminder that this roster is rapidly nearing a crossroads, one that extends well beyond the college season.

That shift became clear after UCLA’s sixth straight Big Ten win, a comfortable victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in which the Bruins scored 76 points while shooting an efficient 60 percent from the field. The scoreboard said control. The conversation afterward pointed toward something bigger.

Following the game, head coach Cori Close openly acknowledged the reality now surrounding her senior class: nearly all of them are projected to hear their names called in the upcoming WNBA Draft and in historic numbers.

And that changes everything.

Asked about the professional futures of her seniors, Cori Close didn’t hedge.

“Actually, there’s projections of all six of our seniors being drafted. I would say that’s a very, very high likelihood and five or six in the first round. And that’s never been done from one school and one class.”

Imago Credit: IMAGO

The statement wasn’t an exaggeration. It was context. Those projections center on a six-player senior group: Lauren Betts, Gianna Kneepkens, Gabriela Jaquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Angela Dugalic, and Timea Gardiner, with multiple evaluators believing as many as five could land in the first round, while others remain solidly in the second- to third-round range.

Historically, this territory has been almost untouched. The most recent comparison came in 2023, when five players from South Carolina were drafted. No program has ever sent more than five players into the WNBA in a single year.

UCLA is now positioned to challenge that ceiling. That’s the opportunity. It’s also the pressure. If this senior class has a headliner, it’s Betts.

Lauren Betts, eligible for the upcoming WNBA Draft, has already entered top-five conversations, with some league evaluators viewing her as a potential franchise cornerstone at the next level.

Betts leads UCLA in three major statistical categories this season while anchoring both ends of the floor. While Betts’ scoring efficiency inside is obvious, it’s the nuances of her game that have scouts locked in. Her passing vision from the post and defensive timing routinely disrupt possessions without forcing her into foul trouble.

That combination is why scouts view her as pro-ready and why Cori Close’s comments carried weight. This isn’t just about draft buzz. It’s about a roster reaching its expiration date.

For women’s college basketball fans, that reality creates urgency. This group won’t be together much longer.

Why the Big Ten Is Sharpening UCLA for What’s Next

The Minnesota win pushed UCLA to 16 victories overall and a 6–0 start in Big Ten play. But Close was quick to credit the conference rather than the record.

She emphasized the depth of coaching, the variety of defensive schemes, and the identity each Big Ten team brings nightly. That constant adjustment, she believes, is preparing her team for March.

Against Minnesota, that preparation showed up in specifics. That preparation showed against Minnesota, where UCLA’s execution stayed sharp. By protecting the ball and punishing defensive rotations, the Bruins consistently freed up Rice to find her rhythm. The sophomore guard finished with 25 points, missing just one shot from open play.

That kind of execution is transferable. It will be tested again soon.

BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 04: UCLA Bruins Cori Close coaches on the sidelines during a womens basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers on January 4, 2025, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Maryland, one of the conference’s most aggressive pressing teams, visits next. It’s the type of matchup that demands poise, experience, and adaptability. All traits UCLA’s seniors have been forced to sharpen.

Cori Close wasn’t just reflecting after a win. She was framing a timeline. This UCLA team isn’t simply chasing a conference title or tournament positioning. It’s navigating a narrow window where elite talent, chemistry, and timing still overlap.

Soon, that talent disperses across the WNBA. Until then, every Big Ten game doubles as preparation not just for March Madness, but for what comes after college basketball ends for most of this roster. That’s the reality emerging in Westwood. And it’s why this season feels different.