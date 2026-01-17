Cori Close Reveals Tough Reality Facing Sienna Betts, Lena Bilic at UCLA

Few challenges in women’s basketball hit harder than walking into a title contender at 18 years old. Probably it’s even more difficult than being a college basketball player going to the WNBA. At a tender age, the players have plenty of expectations on their shoulders, coupled with the excitement of shining on a bigger stage. The same is true for UCLA freshmen Sienna Betts and Lena Bilic, as coach Cori Close has revealed the central reason behind their delayed prominence.

“I think they’re coming along great. I think they are going to be such incredible players here,” Close said at the practice media availability. “If you ask Lena and Sienna, the world is caving in. Every freshman, I tell them all the time and their families, you’re going to want to quit a dozen times, transfer a dozen times, usually before Christmas, if not the end of the year. And the reality is, it’s really, really hard. And for them right now, they feel like they can do nothing right.”

The college practices are more difficult. The academic requirements are demanding. Players are expected to become media-ready, all while travelling across the country playing the best teams. At UCLA, everything is heightened. As a top 5 AP team shooting for the National Championship, at times, players are thrown into the deep end and expected to survive it.

Early in the career, many feel like it is too much. For Sienna Betts, the psychological effect of her injury will affect her as well. She started the season nursing an injury and had a delayed debut. And then they still have to deal with a harsh reality check.

“Every freshman thinks they know, but they don’t know what they don’t know. And there are just most freshmen because they’re so talented, have been rewarded for all the wrong things growing up,” Close said. “So, they have to come here and unlearn before they can start to relearn what it really takes. And Lena and Sienna are in that process.”

So far, Bilic and Betts have played 15.6 and 14.0 minutes per game, respectively. Betts was the No. 2 player in ESPN’s 2025 class, received offers from the likes of South Carolina and UConn, before ultimately choosing to team up with her sister Lauren Betts at UCLA. In her senior season at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, Betts averaged 23.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.4 blocks and was named the 2024-25 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year for the third consecutive season.

Imago High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Girls Game Apr 1, 2025 Brooklyn, NY, USA McDonald s All American West forward Sienna Betts 51 poses for photos after being named MVP at Barclays Center. Brooklyn Barclays Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPamelaxSmithx 20250401_ams_tp7_0064

On the other hand, Bilic comes from the international system. She has been playing professionally in Croatia since 2022 with ŽKK Trešnjevka 2009 and averaged 18 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game with the team last season. She has even played at an international level for the Croatia U-18 side.

During those performances, the common trend is not change something that is working, even though it’s wrong. At that point, who can argue against numbers? But at the college level, these players work to play within a system rather than a team built around them. They need to learn techniques that will be effective at the WNBA level once they perfect them. UCLA has multiple seniors. Their experience is hard to ignore for Close, but at the same time, it’s something to learn from for Bilic and Betts. While the road ahead is tough, Cori Close revealed an incident telling of how Sienna Betts and Co. are taking it.

Cori Close Reveals Sienna Betts Incident After Season Low Minutes Against Minnesota

Sienna Betts was building up to gain some prominence. Prior to the Minnesota match-up, Betts averaged 15.1 minutes per game, including 16 minutes against then–No. 17 USC and 13 minutes versus then–No. 19 Ohio State. Despite that steady role against ranked opponents, Betts logged a season-low seven minutes against Minnesota. However, after that game, Betts responded with a statement.

At practice two days later, Cori Close revealed she had given the team extra time to sleep and called a meeting at 8:00 am because of a tough yesterday. However, when she came in, Sienna was already in the gym, practicing.

“He told me that Sienna wanted to come in at 7:00 a.m., so he came in with her before the game plan meeting and before she needed to be here for Wes. I think that says a lot. Lena and Chrissy (Christina Siegel) have been the same way,” Close said. “I always say: it’s your commitments, not your feelings, that determine your destiny. And their feelings have been tough—but their commitment has never wavered.”

It’s all about the controllables. Close might also consider the future and give them more opportunities to prove themselves as they improve. Since next season onwards, UCLA will be almost starting with a clean slate. 7 Seniors on their squad will be graduating or being drafted in the WNBA. The developments of Sienna and Bilic are essential to how the program navigates this transition.