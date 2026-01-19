Cori Close’s Sean McVay Connection Opens NFL Door for UCLA Star

While wins and titles get the headlines, it is Cori Close’s ability to connect with her players that stands out. The 14-year coach knows exactly what her players need. Whether it’s time for development for Lena Bilic and Sienna Betts. Or a change in strategy to reactivate her star center, Lauren Betts. That isn’t limited to basketball, as Close acts like a life coach for her players. That commitment to her players’ long-term growth was evident when Rice shared her front-office ambitions, and Close immediately knew where to turn.

Kiki Rice, a UCLA senior, graduated this year and is in her final year of eligibility. While many, especially a player of the caliber of Rice, plan on an on-court career, possibly in the WNBA. However, Rice has looked far into the future, even beyond her basketball career. “After her playing days are over, she wants to become an NBA general manager,” her UCLA bio reads. Hearing this, Close phoned one of her friends who works in one of the best front offices in the world. None other than Sean McVay and Carter Crutchfield at the Los Angeles Rams.

“Kiki would like to be a GM someday and work in a front office of a professional sports organization,” Close told Benjamin Royer. “And so I called Sean and Carter (Crutchfield) and said, ‘Hey, would you allow her this experience?’ And they went above and beyond.”

If you don’t follow football or the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay is the head coach of the NFL side, and Carter Crutchfield is the Chief of Staff. The Rams front office is specifically elite as it was voted as the third best in The Athletic’s poll back in September last year. They earned 84 points for the votes they received, behind only the Eagles (177) and Ravens (164).

One executive called the Rams “the model of outside-the-box thinking.” Another applauded them for staying “ahead of where defenses are trending” thanks to McVay and general manager Les Snead being on the same page. Mentorship from McVay and Co. would have definitely given Rice an idea of how things work behind the scenes at a professional level. To make that interaction even better, Rice and her teammates received the whole experience at the SoFi Stadium.

“Not only did she get to spend the whole day with them and meet everyone, but then they invited Charlisse, Gabs, and Kiki to go down (to SoFi Stadium), and they were on the field, and they were in the suite. They got to watch a game,” Close further said. “I just am so grateful that they would extend themselves in that way for the sake of Kiki’s experience and growth. I’ve learned a lot from him, and I’m just appreciative of that he would pour into the people I care about so much.”

Her experience with the Rams and the front office dream also fits within a larger shift happening in the WNBA. “I also want us to have former players in GM roles and president roles and at the Commissioner’s office and in the league. Because we do see it from a different point of view. We’re not just hiring necessarily a name or a candidate, we’re hiring the right person for the job if we’re hiring someone who continues to value our league and continues to move the needle for our league,” Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said. Multiple ex-players already act in the WNBA ecosystem as General Managers.

The Sparks have Raegan Pebley, who played for the Utah Starzz and Cleveland Rockers. Mystics GM Jamila Wideman also played for the Sparks, Rockers, Fire, and Sun during that time. Toronto Tempo GM Monica Wright Roger’s was a top pick in the 2010 Draft and won two titles with the Lynx. Sun GM Morgan Tuck played from 2016 to 2020. Rice would fit in. While she has time to transition into that role, the internal development has already started via her leadership journey at UCLA.

Under Cori Close, Kiki Rice Is Mastering The Art Of Leadership

UCLA’s 2025-26 season has been flawless, barring that loss to Texas. Lauren Betts is thriving and going for that No.1 pick. The team has gelled together and is united going forward. The talent is clearly present. But, everything is brought together by the calm and hardworking leader, that is Kiki Rice.

“She has a standard of excellence that is not only unmatched, it’s contagious,” Cori Close said earlier in the season. “Kiki makes you grow as a coach because she’s pushing, ‘How can I get better here? What’s happening here? “On the court, she is leading by example, averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Yet her statistical production is just one piece, her leadership habits reveal even more about her future potential.

Rice often spends her free time watching educational basketball-related videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, sending some to the coach. For example, Rice sent Cori Close a video of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s general manager in November. Inspired by that video, Close turned it into a full-blown session with the entire team. “So much of the game is mental, and at this level, everyone’s going to be talented,” Rice said. These qualities are a major differentiator for Rice. They are noticed by WNBA scouts and will even help her achieve her dreams of becoming a General Manager someday.