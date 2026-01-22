Cori Close’s UCLA Suffers Major Blow as Top International Prospect Flips to Texas

Cori Close is bracing for an exodus of seniors. Her 2025-26 squad has a whopping 7, including the likes of Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice. Naturally, recruitment for next season becomes the center of attention for the Bruins. Close needs strong recruits to accompany Sienna Betts and Lena Bilic to ensure that 2026-27 is not a transition year. However, that process is not going quite the way Close would like, as one of her recruits, Joyce Isi Etute, has changed her destination from UCLA to Texas.

In early October, Etute, an international 5-star prospect from Luxembourg, announced her UCLA acceptance amid a variety of interests. “I’m locked in! Excited to call UCLA home and take my game to this amazing program,” Etute posted on Instagram at the time. However, a few weeks ago, she mysteriously deleted that post, sparking rumours and curiosity. Finally, the fans have some clarity as she has officially committed to Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns.

“Excited doesn’t even cover it… can’t wait to be a Longhorn!!!🤘🏾🔥,” Etut captioned her post in which she was holding Vic Schaefer in her arms, along with a glimpse of the photoshoot with the team.

(This is a developing story…)