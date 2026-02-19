Cori Close Sets Locker Room Expectations for Lauren Betts & UCLA Ahead of March

For No. 2 UCLA, the final stretch before March isn’t about perfecting plays, but about perfecting leadership. Head Coach Cori Close is making it clear: the locker room belongs to the players.

After a dominant regular season and last year’s Final Four exit still lingering in the background, coach Cori understands that the margin for error is only going to shrink. So for her, the focus right now isn’t just on execution, but also on empowerment. And that’s why, in a recent interview, she outlined the kind of leadership she expects from Lauren Betts and the Bruins veterans.

“I want them to tell me what they’re feeling out there, what they’re thinking. I want them to beat me to the punch for accountability,” she said. “And if they don’t have close connected relationships, they’re not going to have committed habits and confrontational moments where they call each other up. I think that empowerment means I trust you, too. And they have earned that trust. I don’t give it over. I try to put them in scenarios when they can be empowered to earn it. And they have.”

So far, the Bruins have looked every bit like a championship contender. Sitting at 25–1 overall and undefeated in Big Ten play, they have powered through ranked opponents with a blend of interior dominance and perimeter balance.

The only loss they have suffered till now was a tightly contested early-season matchup against Texas.

Coming to their stats sheet, offensively, UCLA ranks among the most efficient teams in the country, shooting 52% from the field. On defense, they’ve been just as imposing, allowing only 56.9 points per game.

“I just think when you’re in March, you have to trust that your players are going to control the locker room. The players are going to do the mental work that it takes for every scouting report. The players are going to go to somebody who might be struggling and go, “Hey, what can I do to serve you right here? How can I be an elite teammate for you right here?” And you can’t script that as a coach. You have to have built genuine organic relationships that they feel responsible to each other and connected to each other at the same time,” Cori Close further added.

Though Cori Close’s message applies to the entire locker room, the weight of it rests most heavily on Lauren Betts.

The Bruins senior center has been the engine behind UCLA’s dominance. As a 6-foot-7 star, she averages 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 56.5% from the field. But her impact stretches well beyond the stat sheet.

Unlike earlier stages of her career, Betts has embraced the role of being the Bruins’ facilitator, showcasing improved passing instincts that have turned her into a true offensive hub rather than just a low-post finisher.

Her leadership has also taken on a new turn this year with the arrival of her sister, Sienna Betts. The dynamic between the two has added another layer to UCLA’s frontcourt, but it has also positioned Lauren as both anchor and mentor within the locker room.

What’s next for Cori Close and the Bruins?

After their recent 44-point dominance over the Indiana Hoosiers, the Bruins are all set to play their next game against the Washington Huskies.

UCLA will host the Huskies on Thursday night in Los Angeles, marking the first conference meeting between the two programs this season.

Imago April 4, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts 51 attempts to the move the ball while being guarded by UConn Huskies forward Ice Brady 25 during the first half Friday, April 4, 2025 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0809378820st Copyright: xLuisxSantanax

But the Bruins have been nearly untouchable on their home floor, carrying a perfect 12–0 record. And if you take a look at Cori Close’s squad’s last 10 games, the Bruins are averaging 85.0 points while shooting 53.3% from the floor, outscoring their opponents by nearly 28 points per game. And by the way, 4 out of these 10 games were against a Top 25 team.

On the other hand, the Huskies rank fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding at 37.0 boards per game and have gone 7–3 over their last 10 outings.

Still, on paper, the numbers tilt heavily in UCLA’s favor but with March approaching and every possession magnified, this matchup serves as another opportunity for Close’s veterans to reinforce the standard she’s set inside the locker room.

As the season continues to move forward, fans will keep their eyes on Lauren Betts and Co. to see if they can beat Cori Close to the punch on accountability, just like she expects them to.