Courtney Williams Urges Flau’jae Johnson To ‘Lay Low’ Amid Mom’s Viral Dawn Staley Comments

A mother’s fiery defense of her daughter has inadvertently thrown LSU star Flau’jae Johnson into a social media firestorm, prompting a WNBA veteran to issue a stark public warning. The highly anticipated matchup ended in the Gamecocks’ favor, but what was supposed to be a means for celebration has now spiraled into a social media storm because of the comments made by Flau’jae Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks.

During an Instagram Live, Brooks called out the Gamecocks program and their head coach, Dawn Staley, claiming that Johnson had “beat South Carolina in real life.” And if that wasn’t enough, she further went on to question if any Gamecocks player was worthy of a lottery selection. So a controversial comment naturally went viral, drawing backlash from fans and reigniting debates across the college basketball landscape.

However, while Johnson has chosen to keep her mouth shut, former WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams has decided to speak up, not to escalate the drama, but to offer caution.

According to Williams, she has experienced firsthand how quickly narratives can spiral online, so she has advised Johnson to keep her head low until this passes by.

“It can trust from me that… got messed up playing around with the internet,” Williams said. “We don’t realize how powerful the internet is until you’re put in a situation and you realize like, damn, the internet can really **** your sh*t up. It doesn’t matter how good you are, it doesn’t matter what team you play for, it doesn’t matter how much money you have. Flau’jae still has to get a job, she still has things she’s got to do, more things she’s got to accomplish.”

“But now you just got to stay out of the way. That’s what my pops told me when I got messed up on the internet. It was just like, the best advice I got was, man, you just got to lay low and let all the bullsh*t be bullsh*t. Let that stuff go. Basketball. It’s about basketball,” she further added.

And if we are being honest, her concerns are valid. Regardless of who made the comments, Flau’jae Johnson’s name is now attached to the conversation, and in today’s digital era, an association like this can create noise that follows a player into draft rooms and professional evaluations.

Johnson is projected as a potential top-five WNBA draft pick and has built one of the most marketable brands in college sports. Between her NIL success and music career, her profile extends well beyond the hardwood. But as Williams suggested, the internet doesn’t separate context; it amplifies controversy.

Still beyond the online chatter, Johnson’s season has continued to speak for itself.

Flau’jae Johnson’s 2025–26 season shows why the game still speaks louder

While the digital world remains fixated on comments made off the court, which, by the way wasn’t even said by her, Johnson has spent this season proving why her game is more than capable of speaking for itself. In her senior year, she has become a type of player that every coach would want on their roster.

Flau’jae Johnson is currently averaging 14.1 points per game. But the best part is her shooting percentage (43.5) from beyond the arc, which is at an all-time high. With her exceptional performance and veteran experience, she has led the LSU Tigers to 23 wins in the 27 games they have played so far. Her performance has earned her recognition as a Midseason Top 10 finalist for the Meyers-Drysdale Award, honoring the nation’s best shooting guard, and it’s well-deserved.

USA Today via Reuters Mandatory Credits: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Even after their devastating loss to the Gamecocks, Johnson led the Tigers with 18 points and 5 rebounds, shooting 54.5% from the field and keeping LSU within striking distance until the final minutes in their recent game against the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels.

Her game, work ethic, and consistency have her positioned as a projected top-five pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. So while the internet chatter and off-court noise may be loud, on the court, she continues to let her performance define her legacy.