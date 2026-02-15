Crisis Bigger Than Darryn Peterson Brewing Inside Bill Self’s Locker Room, Confirms Insider

Not being able to get the services of Darryn Peterson is one thing, but then getting him back to play an important game, and still not making the most of it, is a bigger problem. Well, that is exactly what is wrong with Kansas’ basketball, feels analyst Jeff Goodman, who shared his unfiltered views on the Field of 68 podcast after Kansas’ loss against Iowa State (74-56)

“I think, unfortunately, with or without Peterson, it’s just different for these dudes right now. Bill Self said it like it’s gonna take a month of these guys getting used to playing with Darryn Peterson again before they can maybe, you know, hit their stride and be a team that could be a Final Four national title type team,” said Goodman, explaining the situation that is complicating things for Kansas

Goodman believes it’s just the on and off that Darryn Peterson is going through that is making it difficult for the team to recalibrate to their usual standards. Quoting Rob Dauster, “Kansas was shook,” and it looked quite obvious from the way they handled the game.

Iowa State went on a decisive 20–2 run just before halftime, which completely shifted momentum. Kansas struggled to respond and never regained control of the game, which was directly a result of Iowa State’s aggressive defensive techniques.

The consistent ball movement, which is a facet of Kansas’ games, was nullified, leading to a disastrous affair on the court.

Darryn Peterson’s sporadic appearances throughout this year have made it difficult for the team to build chemistry with him. This sporadic availability creates a massive problem, as the chemistry between teammates is compromised because you never know if he’s going to be available or not

Peterson came back from illness, and he was not at his full strength, and Iowa capitalized. Not letting Peterson breathe for a second, they keyed in on him, forcing him into tough shots and denying him easy scoring opportunities, and securing the result.

Darryn Peterson’s limited playing time against Iowa also raised an important question.

Darryn Peterson’s Limited Time Against Iowa Raises Questions

Prodigal Darryn Peterson returned against Iowa, assuaging fears that everything is normal with his health after missing out on their legendary win against Arizona, but he spent the majority of the time on the bench as his side was blown away by the Cyclones.

So what made Bill Self keep him off the court, knowing fully well that he was critical against Iowa?

“I think it was just probably game flow and conditioning,” Self said. “I mean, I tried to sub him because, guys, he’s been sick. So when he needed to come out there at the end, I was thinking, ‘What do we do to give us the best chance to have success on Wednesday?’ So yeah, that was just me making that decision.”

Imago Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Peterson could only manage 13 minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, as he picked up a pair of early ones against a physical Iowa State team. The season hasn’t been too kind to Peterson, and he has been through a litany of injuries. Hamstring, ankle, and cramping issues have all pestered him throughout, and yet when he has been on the court, he has been the light for Self’s team.

Peterson averages 19.8 ppg this season and has been delivering consistently. Up until Iowa’s game, the lowest point he had scored in a game was 14 points. So you can well imagine the trajectory that he is on, even though injury has kept him away from his very best.