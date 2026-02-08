Crowd Chaos Puts Nate Oats, Charles Bediako in Viral Moment After Alabama Beats Auburn

Nate Oats’ road game against Auburn at the Neville Arena on Saturday quickly turned into a coliseum. And yet again, it was the man of the hour, Charles Bediako, in the spotlight. The Crimson Tide did manage a close 96-92 win, but the aftermath was loud, as fans didn’t hesitate to use their voices against Bediako’s return from the NBA G League to the college circuit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bediako returned to Alabama last month after Judge Jim Roberts granted him a TRO. However, a legal tussle is currently underway between the center and the NCAA, which eventually culminated in an injunction hearing on February 6. However, no clear ruling was given by Judge Daniel Pruet, allowing Bediako to suit up.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the Auburn fans didn’t take his presence quite well. According to reports, Bediako was welcomed with “G-League dropout” by the Tigers’ fans, especially during a sequence of play when Bediako stepped to the free-throw line in the second quarter with the scoreline being 46-50 in favor of Auburn. The clip of the same was posted by ESPN on X, which quickly went viral with 1.6 million views.

The mayhem didn’t end there, as the Crimson Tide’s head coach also felt the repercussions of a hostile atmosphere in the arena. While Nate Oats began to leave the court, he was thrown an orange jersey near the tunnel. He handled the situation calmly, left the arena after catching it, and tossed the jersey to the security officials. An Alabama basketball journalist, Nick Kelly, shared glimpses of the incident on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oats’ team, particularly Bediako, faced a comparable situation in the Florida game last week. Chants of “G-League dropout” were directed against him in that game, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, for the Crimson Tide head coach, only the scoreline mattered.

“That’s what they do,” the 51-year-old said. “They’re pretty quiet when we left. The best way to quiet them is just win on the scoreboard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crimson Tide emphasized its offense perfectly, shooting 54% from the field and 52% from the 3-point line. Despite an unwelcoming atmosphere, Bediako logged 22 quality minutes from the bench, scoring 12 points and 3 rebounds to complement the starters, Amari Allen and Labaron Philon Jr.

Oats specifically mentioned Bediako’s quality to soak in the pressure and still deliver an impressive performance: “He’s got a great demeanor about him. I thought he handled the environment really well, and I’m proud of how he’s been here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the win, uncertainties remain about Bediako’s participation in the remainder of the season. This return from the NBA G League to NCAA men’s basketball is being seen as a clear case of bending NCAA rules, especially given that a player who has signed a pro contract isn’t eligible under the governing body’s rules.

Despite these legal complications, Alabama constantly voiced its support for his participation in this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Nate Oats’ stance on Charles Bediako’s controversial return to Alabama?

While several coaches, like Todd Golden and Mark Pope, have strongly criticized Charles Bediako’s return to Alabama, Nate Oats has come to his senior player’s defense.

Imago Credit: Imagn Images

“First of all, the system’s clearly broken,” he said. And I’m all for figuring out a way to fix it. But since the NCAA’s already allowed professionals to play virtually every team we’ve played this year or will play as a former professional player on their roster. You tell me how I’m supposed to tell Charles and the team that we’re not going to support them when he’s been deemed legally eligible to play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Nate Oats, the 23-year-old’s return at the business end of the regular season is worth more than gold. At 6’11, Bediako brings a great deal of physical presence to the court, which helps the team from a two-way perspective.

Moreover, with his prolonged participation in the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide can be a possible title contender. However, for now, all eyes are on the court’s final decision, which is expected “soon” as per Judge Daniel Pruet.