Curiosity Strikes as UCLA’s International Recruit Removes Commitment Announcement

Cori Close had an exodus of freshmen after the 2024-25 season. Freshmen Elina Aarnisalo, Kendall Dudley, Avary Cain, and Zania Socka-Ngueman, who comprised the fourth-ranked signing class in the country in 2024, entered the transfer portal. Their coming freshman class is looking grim as well, with their only commit, Joyce Isi Etute, an international prospect from Luxembourg, having sent a glaring message regarding her UCLA future.

In early October, Etute announced her decision to accept the UCLA offer amid a myriad of interests. “I’m locked in! Excited to call UCLA home and take my game to this amazing program,” Etute posted on Instagram. She had chosen UCLA over Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Texas, Cal, and Indiana. However, Etute has deleted that post from her Instagram account, and her bio does not have anything indicating a commitment to UCLA.

The 6’1 Etute had a terrific career overseas. In 2024, she was a member of Luxembourg’s youth U18 national team, averaging 18.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the FIBA EuroBasket. In 2025, she played for Luxembourg’s senior women’s basketball team in the FIBA Women’s Eurobasket qualifiers and averaged 3 points and 4.8 rebounds. She is currently balling at the IMG Academy in Florida.

“2026 recruit Joyce Isi Etute, who had previously committed to UCLA, no longer has her commitment post or anything showing she’s committed to the Bruins on her Instagram,” wrote On3 reporter Talia Goodman. There is no explanation from Etute regarding her future. Naturally, fans are curious about what exactly happened and where Etute will go from here.

Deleted Commitment Post Puts UCLA’s International Recruit Back In The Spotlight

“Her sister is in Oregon. I wonder if she’s going to end up there,” wrote a fan. Etute’s sister is Ehus Etute, a sophomore on the Oregon Ducks. As a freshman, she averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while largely coming off the bench. This season, as a sophomore, she has continued coming off the bench but with increased playing time (18.1), averaging 8.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. In late November, Joyce travelled to Oregon to watch her sister play for the first time, and she has an offer from the program as well. The Ducks are a viable path for her.

“Is Dawn getting her?” Asked another fan. At this point, Dawn Staley can practically get anyone. Her 2026 recruiting class is shaping up to be among the top, with five-star recruit Jerzy Robinson and two four-star recruits, Kelsi Andrews and Kaeli Wynn, already committed. South Carolina did host Joyce Isi Etute for official visits earlier this year, but things seem to have diverged since then.

The UCLA freshman class of 2025 was ranked at No.12 with Sienna Betts, Lena Bilic, and Christina Karamouzi Siegel. However, their current squad still has 7 seniors. Out of the two juniors, Timea Gardner hasn’t played, and Amanda Muse has played a role from the bench. They have no guaranteed starters apart from Sienna and Bilic, who could enter the transfer portal as well.

Which is why many fans see UCLA’s 2026 future to be grim, as another wrote, “I don’t blame her 😆.” UCLA will need to ramp up its recruiting as its competitors do. They have many more returners and are still doing the same. UCLA is still involved with Autumn Fleary, a five-star point guard from Washington D.C., Sidwell Friends School, and Somto Okaafor.

“Come to Arizona!!” Pleaded another fan. Arizona was not in her earlier shortlist. However, she has not officially decommitted yet. Major sites like On3 still list her as a UCLA commit. We don’t know what exactly is happening behind the scenes. Since she is an international player, she could also go pro and sign for a European club. Everything is speculation until she officially announces her next move.