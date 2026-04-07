Dan Hurley Delivers Rare Officiating Stance After ‘Undisciplined Fouling’ Costs UConn Title vs Michigan

During the National Championship match between Michigan and UConn, the referees became a hot topic. “The refs have taken control of this game. Fouls are 11 to 4? Ridiculous. Only reason Michigan is in this game.” US Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wrote. Dan Hurley had his usual outbursts as the calls continued to go against him. Yet, UConn rallied in the game, with only 6 points separating them and 2:30 to go. However, Michigan held on to win the National Championship 69-63. Despite losing out on his 3rd title in the last 5 years, Hurley chose not to criticize the referees.

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Dan Hurley’s reputation with the referees is, at best, questionable. He has repeatedly been vocal about the officiating during and after games. However, his history with Final referee James Breeding stood out particularly in the lead-up to the game. UConn had lost 5 games, in 3 of when Bradley was the official. And this loss just added to that tally and the foul tally was appalling to many, with just 13 fouls called on the Wolverines while 22 were called on UConn. The Huskies received just 16 free throws while Michigan had 28. Yet, Hurley had no problems with the crew.

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“Kip and Jeff, and James, whom we’re familiar with as well. It’s such a physical game. Michigan is so physical.” Hurley said in the post game press conference. “I thought the first-half foul trouble really hurt us. I thought we were positioned, if we didn’t have that foul trouble, to potentially go into halftime with a lead. You go in with a lead and they make a run.You’re down five instead of 11. But a problem for our team has been undisciplined fouling at times.”

Coming into this game, Michigan had 19.4 fouls called on them per game. So, we are just 3 more than average, which is not a lot of deviation. On the flip side, they committed 15 fouls per game and conceded 16.7 free throws. However, like Hurley mentioned, UConn ranks among the worst teams as far as fouling and winning freethrows is concerned.

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Per Barttorvik, they concede Free throws at a rate of 40.7% FTR (ranks 308th), which is the ratio of Free throw attempts to Field Goal Attempts. They score at only 29.9% FTR, which shows they’ve always had a problem getting to the foul line. But it was definitely inflated in this game. Against Michigan, they had an FTR of 23.3% while conceding at 51%. But playing against a physical Michigan side could have brought those numbers up too. Hurley is not blaming the referees this time around.

Imago Nov 10, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Columbia Lions at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“It’s hard to ref that game. We both played so hard. That’s not an easy game to officiate. If I could have those three guys ref every game the rest of my career, I would sleep well at night,” Hurley said.

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The game got extremely scrappy as it went on. Michigan was barely holding on at one point, both sides were bruised and running out of steam. Michigan had Yaxel Lendeborg playing through an injury, while UConn had Solo Ball. The game was intense, with both teams utilizing their size and strength. Hurley admitted that in that battle Michigan came out on top.

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Dan Hurley Admits Michigan Were “Too Tall” For Them

Dan Hurley and UConn appeared to be a formidable team. They beat the No. 1-seeded Duke and then dominated Illinois on the way to the championship game. In addition, they had a legacy with two titles in the past three years. That experience should have provided them with an edge over a team that had primarily assembled itself through the transfer portal.

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So, even if Michigan had displayed their dominance over most of the teams they have faced, on the big stage UConn was better equipped. Yet, Michigan had the lead 75% of the time and there was little they could do. After the game hurley pinpointed what made the Wolverines so good and it was their length.

“They’re just so hard to score against at the rim.” Hurley said, “I thought we had a lot of good threes that we missed, but they made it so tough on us around the rim. It was probably what got us more than the missed threes, some of those rim shots, transition baskets. I think they cut it to four, could have put some serious game pressure on them. They changed so many shots around the rim. They’re just so tall.”

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Michigan certainly has one of the best paint protectors in the country, as they allowed 48.6% of the shots around the rim, 3-5% below the division average. Their block percentage of 16.4% stands in the 99th percentile as well. With Aday Mara at 7’3″ and Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson at 6’9″, they have three very tall defenders in their starting five. UConn entered the game making 56.7% of its two-point shots but shot only 34.3% against Michigan. They are a deserving champion.