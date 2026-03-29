Dan Hurley Draws Attention During Heated Ref Moment After Controversial Call

Dan Hurley is never one to shy away from anything. Just weeks ago, when UConn was losing their final regular-season game against Marquette, Silas Demary Jr. was hit while driving to the basket, but the refs didn’t call a foul. The head coach immediately charged head-on at referee John Gaffney, earning a double technical and an immediate ejection. Now, he has protested yet again but in a quirkier manner.

UConn faced Michigan State in the Sweet 16 and it was going a little rough for the Huskies. With 11:11 left in the game, they only led 44-40. That is nowhere close to the standard of the second-best offense in the country, scoring 88 points a game. Michigan State was ruggedly defending the Huskies, building up the frustration in Dan Hurley. So, when an out-of-bounds was called against him, Hurley had a sly comment to the referees.

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Jayden Ross was driving in transition and going for the layup when Carson Cooper jumped for the block. Ross tried to adjust but the ball slipped out of his hand and hit the backboard, deflecting towards Braylon Mullins, which then pinballed off Cooper. Initially, the referee called for a Michigan State ball. But Hurley immediately went for a challenge.

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Upon review, it was clear that UConn should have the possession. The decision was overturned—but Hurley wasn’t done making his point. Just as they were separating, Hurley seemingly left with a cheeky comment to the ref and offered his glasses for missing such an obvious call. His gesture immediately caught fire on social media, earning different perspectives.

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Dan Hurley’s Glasses Offering To The Referee Brings Mixed Reactions

“He gets the Draymond green treatment. 99% of other coaches get a technical for that but because it’s Hurley, it’s just par for the course,” wrote a fan. “How was he not ejected or at least T’d up for this lol?” asked another. First of all, this is a fan’s interpretation of what went on. So, the conversation could have been entirely different. But, if Hurley did say that, it might have been up for a technical foul.

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It depends on the referee’s judgment. If he sees it as “ disrespectful” it would have been a technical. Hurley’s past adds that magnifying glass on him from a fan’s perspective. He has been the poster boy for technical fouls, sideline rage, ejections, and controversies over the years.

Maybe, in this case, the referee just found it funny. And it wouldn’t be the first time a moment like this played out. New Orleans coach Mike Slegginger did it against Utah State years ago. “I was explaining to Michael that there was no way I saw it wrong since I have 20/20 vision with my spectacles,” Slessinger quipped. “Michael is a great official and a good guy. We had a great laugh.” In this case, some fans found it hilarious too.

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“I think he says “or contacts” as he walked away 🤣🤣,” lip-read one. “Bro, you got to love his audacity lmao dude is so funny for that,” wrote another. To be fair to Hurley, it was an obvious call and was changed immediately after the challenge. In an intense game with everything on the line, such things can get away. “Sometimes I want to hate him but respect the grit and honesty,” pitched in a fan.

Hurley is fierce, but the results show that his coaching works. UConn has won two National Championships in the last 2 years and is in the running this year as well. “I feel like I got a responsibility to these old school coaches to continue to have those values with the way I put together strong teams and develop strong men,” Hurley has said. Whether fans disagree with his approach or not, Hurley is still one of the most successful coaches in the sport.