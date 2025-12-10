Dan Hurley Endorses New UConn Football Coach Jason Candle With Strong First Impression

The UConn Huskies are entering a new chapter in their football program after Jim Mora decided to leave for Colorado State. Now, the responsibility to carry the empire that Mora left falls on Jason Candle, who arrives from the Mid-American Conference after a successful tenure with the Toledo Rockets. But even before Candle takes the field as head coach, he has already earned high praise from men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley.

“I think he’s going to be awesome! A serious ball coach that the entire state and university needs to just support and get behind because you’re looking at people like James Madison and Tulane in the playoff, why can’t we become that in football?” the No. 5-ranked Huskies coach, Dan Hurley, said.

At Toledo, Jason Candle demonstrated a blend of tactical knowledge and player development — qualities that made him one of the standout coaches and helped lead his team to three MAC championships. And while it’s easy to overlook the Mid-American Conference because it isn’t a Power-4 league, that doesn’t make it any weaker; over the years, the conference has sent dozens of players to the NFL.

With a resume like that and a reputation for fostering a strong team culture, emphasizing fundamentals, and developing quarterbacks who can operate efficiently under pressure, Candle will have very high expectations from the fans as he gears up to lead a program with a 9-3 record in the 2025 regular season.

But that’s not it! The Huskies’ legendary women’s basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, also got an early preview of Candle during his visit to campus last Thursday and endorsed the new football coach.

“He’s kind of perfect for us. To be able to get players and develop them and make them better. That to me, from my interactions with him, that comes across loud and clear, that’s his proudest thing, that he can take players and develop them into NFL players,” Auriemma said to reporters.

With endorsements from Dan Hurley and Auriemma, the Huskies football program prepares for a new era under Candle, but for now, as the 2025-26 NCAA season moves forward, the spotlight remains on UConn’s basketball teams, where Hurley continues to steer his squads through another competitive season.

How are the Dan Hurley-led Huskies performing?

While right now all the attention is on the new coach in the Huskies’ empire, their basketball squad has shown just how deep and resilient they are this season. Even without their leading scorer and rebounder, Tarris Reed Jr. (ankle injury), UConn has gone 4–1 in their last five games, including a statement win over the No. 19-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. This was also the Huskies’ first win in five tries against Kansas.

Coming to the present season, out of the five games, Reed made a brief appearance for 15 minutes against the Illinois Fighting Illini; it was clear he was on a minutes restriction as he finished with just 2 points. The No. 5-ranked team currently sits at 8-1, with their lone loss against the Arizona Wildcats, where they played without Reed as well as star freshman Braylon Mullins.

Freshman center Eric Reibe has emerged as a key contributor for the team in Reed’s absence, averaging 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. And now, as the Huskies face a significant challenge in the upcoming Jimmy V Classic against the defending national champion Florida Gators, the game is predicted to be in favor of Dan Hurley’s team with 52.6%.

But the final decision on who will take this win home will only depend on Reed’s presence, whose status is game-time decision, and both teams’ on-court performance.

