Dan Hurley Gets Into Heated Exchange With Officials in UConn’s Final Regular-Season Game vs Marquette

Dan Hurley’s renowned animations on the sidelines boiled over once against Marquette. During UConn’s last regular-season game against Marquette, Hurley took offense at a certain call and confronted the referee, Greg Evans, about it.

Hurley can be seen jumping into the court, vehemently pointing his finger at the official as things looked to get heated on the court. Huskies are presently entangled in a road game against Marquette, who are surprisingly posing problems for Dan Hurley’s team. No one knows if it’s the home crowd advantage at Fiserv Forum or not, but at the moment, the Golden Eagles are sitting pretty with a 9-point advantage at 61-52.

And that certainly would irritate any coach, let alone Hurley, who is 27-3 till now in the regular conference. Losing to an 11-19 Marquette most certainly would annoy the UConn coach even further.

But Dan is known for his temperament. The passionate coach has a tendency of sometimes go a little “overboard if he feels his team was wronged. The combustible coach got himself in the referee’s books during his Feb 7th meeting with Providence and got himself charged with a technical foul after resorting to shout offensive slurs towards the referee, which got some backlash.

Things got to a point where even a season-long suspension was contemplated but thankfully, that didn’t happen. Or else UConn would have missed out on his tutelage during the deeper part of the season,

UConn is currently standing on the threshold of winning their third national championship in four years and is looking great at the moment, but will Dan Hurley manage to keep his temper in check as things get out of control?

Dan Hurley Ends Up Getting Ejected In The Final Seconds of the Marquette Game

Dan Hurley’s castigation of the officiating ultimately led to his dismissal from the court. An ejection in the final seconds of the Marquette game is something that many saw coming after his volatile outburst, but what came out of the blue was a Marquette victory.

No one would have envisioned that Duke would get thwarted in a manner quite like this, as Marquette was able to hold onto their lead, getting a 68-62 victory on Saturday that prevented the fourth-ranked Huskies from winning a share of the Big East regular-season title.

Marquette’s Nigel James Jr made 19 points and 7 assists got them an upset victory that no one saw coming. It just was not the Huskies’ day, and it felt that way from the get-go. Unlike leading the fray, the Huskies spent the entire length of the game itching to get back and take the lead.

With Chase Ross getting fouled as he went to collect a loose ball after Silas Demry Jr’s shot hit the rim and went on the floor, he got fouled. There was just 1 second left on the clock when it happened. The referee immediately signalled two technical fouls as Hurley left the game dejected and ejected at the same time.

Ross would ultimately make 4 of the 6 free throws that would determine the final margin. Royce Parham, 13 pts, and Adrien Stevens, 11, for Marquette were the other important contributors to the team’s cause.

Now both teams will lie in wait to find out who their eventual opponents will be. UConn will get its first Big East tournament game in Thursday’s quarterfinal, where the team will have to look past its loss against Marquette and channel its usual flair and energy because the road will only get tougher from here on.