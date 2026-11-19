Dan Hurley was running out of time against Arizona, but the scoreboard wasn’t the only thing drawing attention with 76 seconds remaining. As No. 3 UConn fought to erase a nine-point deficit, television cameras switched away from the action and focused on its head coach. The brief cutaway offered CBS Sports a sideline moment with a twist that didn’t require any words.

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CBS Sports College Basketball shared the footage after UConn’s November 18 trip to No. 12 Arizona in Tucson. The Instagram video opened with FS1 footage of Silas Demary Jr. taking free throws, alongside an on-screen prompt encouraging viewers to wait for Hurley. The account then summed up the sequence in its own playful caption.

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“Gotta love Dan Hurley on the sidelines 🤣”

The camera found Dan Hurley in a gray checked blazer with Arizona fans behind him, just after Demary’s first free throw made it 79–70 with 1:16 remaining. Hurley watched the floor wide-eyed, opening his mouth dramatically before briefly shifting into a tight-lipped expression as the close-up continued. The broadcast never picked up his voice, and nothing in the clip confirms whether a particular call, player or instruction prompted the display.

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Hurley has not publicly explained his reaction, but it came as UConn was trying to complete a comeback after trailing by 18 points at halftime.

UConn had spent much of the night chasing Arizona after the Wildcats opened with a 10–0 run and built a 47–29 halftime lead. The Huskies struggled offensively early, missing 14 of their first 17 shots, before mounting a second-half comeback that brought them within striking distance during the final minutes. Arizona ultimately held on for an 85–79 victory.

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Hurley’s animated sideline behavior had drawn attention long before the Arizona game. During UConn’s 2025 NCAA Tournament loss to Florida, cameras caught him appearing to tell then-assistant coach Luke Murray to be quiet. Hurley later explained that he was focused on an on-court decision when Murray offered input.

In the absence of any explanation this time around, fans had a field day in the comment section.

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Fans Divided Over Dan Hurley Sideline Clip Against Arizona

The CBS Sports Instagram comments reflected differing views of the brief cutaway. Some defended Hurley and questioned the broadcaster’s intentions, while others criticized the coach, questioned UConn’s standing or brought up a past Arizona rivalry incident.

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One viewer defended Hurley, writing, “He’s coaching his players… how is this different from any other coach? Convinced this is rage bait.”

With UConn trailing late in a ranked road matchup, the footage showed an animated coach watching the action, but no audible confrontation. The accusation of rage bait questioned CBS Sports’ decision to highlight the clip rather than establishing the account’s actual motive.

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Another commenter criticized the broadcaster directly: “There’s nothing to watch here. Do better CBS.”

The video had urged viewers to wait for Hurley, but the payoff was simply a close-up of his changing facial expressions. For this viewer, CBS Sports had made an ordinary sideline moment seem more dramatic than it was.

Other reactions were less sympathetic, including one viewer who wrote, “Such a weak crybaby.”

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While CBS Sports presented Hurley’s wide-eyed, open-mouthed expressions humorously, this commenter interpreted the same behavior negatively. However, with no audible complaint or identifiable confrontation in the footage, the criticism rests on how Hurley appeared rather than anything he was heard saying.

One fan turned the criticism toward UConn’s roster, declaring, “UConn literally doesn’t have a team Arizona just beat a nobody.”

Yet the Huskies arrived ranked No. 3 after reaching the April 2026 national championship game, where they lost to Michigan. Despite missing Solo Ball following wrist surgery and Nik Khamenia because of a foot injury, they outscored Arizona 50–38 after halftime before losing by six.

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Another viewer wrote, “As an asu fan, he lost my respect after when u of a came and he refused to shake Tommy Lloyd’s hands,” apparently confusing Dan Hurley with his older brother Bobby.

It was Bobby, then Arizona State’s head coach, who skipped the postgame handshake with Tommy Lloyd following an 81–72 loss to Arizona on February 1, 2025. Bobby subsequently acknowledged that he should have shaken Lloyd’s hand, making this criticism a case of mistaken identity rather than another incident involving Dan.