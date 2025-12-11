Dan Hurley Issues Clear Demand to UConn Fans Ahead of Showdown vs Sean Miller’s Texas

In a successful week 5, the No. 5 UConn Huskies secured a 77-73 win over the No. 18 Florida Gators. And with Dan Hurley’s star player, Tarris Reed Jr., back on the court, the Huskies broke past one of the most intimidating frontcourt units in college basketball. They beat the team ranked No. 1 in rebounds among Power 4 programs, while the Huskies stood 189th. However, Hurley isn’t letting his foot off the gas so quickly.

The Huskies are now all set to play against Sean Miller’s Texas Longhorns in their next game on December 12. Hurley didn’t dance around what he expects when the Longhorns roll in: energy, volume, and a crowd that reflects the grind of this roster.

“For us, the Texas game is a huge game,” Hurley said in his last post-game interview. “That game on Friday, this group deserves the best home crowd we’ve had in a while for it, because this team has really worked for its fan base. We’ve got to have the People’s United Center on fire.”

“As great as the 2023 non-conference slate was, when we went undefeated, this would be our most impressive non-conference performance if we’re able to get the game on Tuesday, just based on the teams we played and the health of the group,” Hurley said.

Historically? He’s not wrong. The Huskies have won five of their last six against the Longhorns, including last year’s 76-65 victory in Austin. The matchup between these teams has always delivered energy, and this year, Hurley wants the fans to match it.

While many of you would think about why a No. 78-ranked team is against a team that’s ranked in the top 5 nationally, the rank doesn’t tell the full story.

The Longhorns will enter this game at 7-3, fresh off a 95-69 blowout win over the Southern Jaguars. The only losses they have recorded so far are against the No. 6-ranked Duke Blue Devils, the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the (then) No. 23-ranked NC State Wolfpack.

But their offense? It’s nothing not to be worried about.

They’re currently averaging 89.1 points on 50.6% shooting per game while holding their opponents to just 73.2 (sixth-most points per game among SEC teams). But their rebounding skills are a headache for any opposition, now the Huskies, as the Longhorns secure 42.4 boards on average in every game. The Texas program has a scoring margin of +15.9. And that’s precisely why Hurley wants a building that feels more like March than mid-December.

Dan Hurley’s UConn vs Sean Miller’s Texas Game Preview

The UConn Huskies will return home for a Friday night clash, sitting at 9-1. The only loss they had to deal with so far was against the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats. And while the Longhorns may have a great offense, Hurley’s team isn’t exactly short on firepower or structure either. They put up 79.8 points a game, holding their opponents to just 61.7.

The Huskies’ assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9) towers over the Longhorns’ 1.3, and their ability to generate points off defensive pressure gives them the balance that Miller’s side lacks, something which the coach has been vocal about.

“Our fouling is not a thing of aggression,” Miller said, branding it his team’s sign of weakness. “Fouling negates effort, negates hustle. … We have to play defense without fouling. It’s a major problem.”

True freshman forward Declan Duru Jr. could see increased minutes going forward due to his defensive ability. The young player has averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in eight minutes per game. The Longhorns will look for their first actual breakthrough of the season – a victory against a ranked opponent.

However, with Reed and Braylon Mullins back on the court, and with Eric Reibe and Alex Karaban working as the team’s stabilizers, those whom Dan Hurley can count on, this next game dangerously falls in the favor of the Huskies, with ESPN predicting 85.4% chances of their victory.

But predictions are only predictions, not guarantees, because once the ball tips off, anything can happen, especially with the Longhorns hungry for a win.