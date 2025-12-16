Dan Hurley Lifts the Curtain on Tarris Reed Jr. Recovery As Expectations Rise vs. Butler

Tarris Reed Jr.’s absence has loomed over the UConn Huskies’ season like an unanswered question. But after back-to-back 12-point performances against the Florida Gators and the Texas Longhorns, he appears to be finding his footing again, and Dan Hurley believes the best version of his big man may not be far.

Speaking during a recent media availability as the Huskies get ready to face the Butler Bulldogs in just a few hours, Hurley offered a candid update on where Reed stands physically and mentally.

“I would just say a majority of players on a team have got multiple things that they’re dealing with,” the head coach said. “I would just say, across the sports, it’s rare that you’re in season and you feel truly 100%. I think he’s just knocking some of the rust off and for missing a lot of practice time. He’s certainly healthier. It was great to see him. He was kind of playing above the rim today. I think he’s close to being the force that we need him to be.”

The senior center, one of Hurley’s most trusted interior weapons, went down late in the Huskies’ Nov. 15 win over the BYU Cougars with an ankle injury, immediately forcing them to adjust on both ends of the floor.

Reed missed the next two games, during which the Huskies recorded their first loss of the 2025-26 NCAA season against the Arizona Wildcats.

While the 6’10 star attempted to return in his team’s victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden two weeks later, he was restricted to just 15 minutes. It was clear he wasn’t entirely himself, as he only scored a single basket and had five rebounds.

Imago Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) defends during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following the game against the Fighting Illini, Hurley’s star player sat out two more games before returning against the Gators, hinting at what was still to come. But that’s not all.

During the same interview, the coach also reflected on the 1.5 years Reed has been playing under him, opening up about what it’s been like coaching him.

“He is one of the most impactful players in college,” Dan Hurley said. “He impacts our team offensively, defensively. Rebounding when he’s healthy. He’s playing like a killer… He’s a true difference-maker. He’s as good a human being as you’ll ever coach. He’s got a huge heart for all the right things.”

Before suffering the devastating injury, Reed was averaging 20 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

“He’s a guy that no one should be able to guard around the basket or keep off the backboard,” Hurley further said of his star player. “You got that push and pull with Tarris, whereas when the game starts, you want him to just be not such a nice guy, a kind of brutal monster, and then when the game’s over, you want him to be the guy who he is, which is a beautiful Christian man who’s got great values and just cares about the people around him.”

That balance between aggression and growth is exactly what Hurley is monitoring now, especially as Reed inches closer to full rhythm after weeks of disrupted practice time. The flashes in his last two games weren’t just encouraging box scores; they were signs that the Huskies’ interior anchor is starting to get healthy.

Dan Hurley’s Huskies vs Thad Matta’s Bulldogs game preview

The No. 5 UConn Huskies will officially turn the page to conference play on Tuesday night, welcoming the Bulldogs to PeoplesBank Arena as they open their 40th season in the Big East. For Hurley’s group, this matchup represents a checkpoint after the 10-1 team navigated one of the toughest non-conference schedules. They faced four high-ranked teams.

As per ESPN, this game is projected to be 84.1% in favor of the Huskies, and the history between these two schools backs it up.

Since Thad Matta’s team joined the Big East, the Huskies have dominated the series, going 11-0 all-time.

The run includes two close calls last season, a four-point win at Hinkle Fieldhouse followed by an overtime escape in Hartford, serving as a reminder that the Bulldogs have been competitive even if the results haven’t swung their way.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut Dec 9, 2025 New York, New York, USA UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. 5 drives past Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu 9 in the first half at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWendellxCruzx 20251209_cec_cc1_207

While Reed continues to get back in form, it was Alex Karaban who paced the Huskies with 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Solo Ball also led the way with 14.5 points per game. Braylon Mullins is back after missing games due to an ankle injury. Hurley finally has the depth he needed.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs sit at 8-2 and have already picked up notable wins over the South Carolina Gamecocks and Virginia Cavaliers. Their forward, Michael Ajayi, has emerged as one of the Big East’s most productive players, averaging a double-double per game, while Finley Bizjack provides a consistent scoring punch from the perimeter.

As conference play begins, the spotlight will once again fall on the Huskies’ interior presence and whether Reed can be the “force” Hurley believes he’s close to becoming. Against a Butler team that isn’t afraid of physical play, the senior player’s form may ultimately decide whether they extend their dominance or get punched back harder than expected.