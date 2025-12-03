Dan Hurley Makes Program History As UConn Earns First-of-Its-Kind Win vs Kansas

The No. 5 UConn Huskies and the No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks clashed at Allen Fieldhouse, giving the Jayhawks a strong home-court advantage. However, in a relatively very rare showing, Dan Hurley’s team, which stepped onto that floor with a clear mission, has been successful, even without their star player, Tarris Reed Jr. The Huskies defeated the Jayhawks for the first time in program history, after losing to them four times previously.

The Huskies showcased a disciplined offense to edge the Jayhawks. And to give credit where it’s due, it was freshman Braylon Mullins who came in clutch and dropped a team-high 17 points and blocked Jamari McDowell on a crucial late possession to seal the win. His breakout performance came after missing over a month due to an ankle injury.

The first half of the game was tightly contested, with both teams at each other’s throats. However, the Jayhawks built an early rhythm, threatening a double-digit lead, and took a 33‑29 advantage into halftime. UConn, meanwhile, struggled with shooting efficiency.

But the second half saw a dramatic swing, as Kansas went over six minutes without a basket, allowing UConn to chip away at the deficit. Solo Ball also added another 17 points, while Eric Reibe and Alex Karaban contributed a combined 23 points, ultimately ending the game with a final score of 61-56.

For the Jayhawks, on the other hand, Flory Bidunga posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Melvin Council Jr. added a team-high 12 points. However, the absence of their star player, Darryn Peterson, due to a lingering hamstring injury could be felt on the court, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that if he were playing, the outcome might have been different.

“Darryn is not going to play tonight,” Jayhawks head coach Bill Self announced before the game. “He is very close. He has worked his butt off, but he is still not 100%. He is day-to-day.”

As the season moves forward, with this rare win under their belt, the Huskies will head into their upcoming games with unbreakable confidence.

Dan Hurley and the Huskies find a reliable presence in Braylon Mullins! What’s next?

The Huskies currently sit at 7-1 for the season, with their only loss coming against the Arizona Wildcats. So far, the Huskies have been led by Solo Ball, who leads the team in scoring. But with the performance we saw from Mullins today, there’s no doubt that he might take over that scoring centerpiece mantle soon.

“The first four minutes I was in, the nerves were going, just to get my feet wet a little bit,” Mullins said of his mindset after the win. “But as the game went along, just play basketball. At the end of the day, it’s a child’s game. We got some stuff done and got the win.”

Imago Dec 2, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley congratulates guard Braylon Mullins (24) against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the upcoming game, head coach Dan Hurley will look to place more responsibility on Mullins as he gets comfortable on the court.

“Obviously, this was the first step for him, and he’s going to make our team better moving forward,” Hurley reassured.

College veteran Alex Karaban admitted that Allen Fieldhouse was the “hardest place” he’s ever played in his career, and he knew what to expect heading into the game. He wiped away bitter memories of losing at this venue two years ago, thanks to a Mullins masterclass.

The Huskies will play the East Texas A&M Lions on December 5.

However, it will be their game after this, which will be another test for the team, as they’ll face the No. 15-ranked Florida Gators.

But one question that remains on everyone’s mind is about Tarris Reed Jr.’s return. ESPN gives Hurley’s side a 52.6% chance of winning the Madison Square Garden clash, and Reed’s return will surely aid that.