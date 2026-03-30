Dan Hurley’s Intense Confrontation With Officials Impossible To Ignore in UConn’s Elite Eight Win vs Duke

Calling the final minutes between Dan Hurley’s UConn and Jon Scheyer’s Duke a classic would be an understatement. It was everything that a Duke and UConn game is supposed to entail, and probably more, when Braylon Mullins hit that deep three that brought everyone to a standstill, including the coach, who then proceeded to share a moment with the referee.

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As soon as the Mullins shot hit from just around the center circle, an elated Dan Hurley was seen embracing his staff members in a frenzy. Grinning ear to ear as he basked in the glory of his team getting the better of his perennial rivals, but it was his face-to-face confrontation with the referee that got him all the attention.

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The viral clip showed him as he was immersed in the sideline celebrations approaching the official while he was making his way out and leaning with his head on him in a sort of sarcastic mean-mug for no clear reason.

Now, whether the official was speaking to him while they were locked on is not clearly known, but it was nothing short of unusual. The fans couldn’t contain their excitement either, as soon as they encountered the clip and went to share their point of view on the matter.

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Fans Show Their Approval of Dan Hurley’s Post-Game ‘Antics.’

When a game ends the way it did, the reactions are justified. You are allowed to go crazy with your celebrations, and Dan Hurley did just that.

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“He has had my respect, now he is one of my new favorite coaches,” said a fan who is a proud Dan Hurley fan.

Well, Dan Hurley certainly wins you over with his love for the game, and the passion he brings to his team embodies this spirit. This was the same team that was trailing by 19 points in the first half, but despite the odds stacked against them, they managed to claw back to a two-point deficit with 10 seconds to play and win even rivals over.

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“As a St. John’s fan, I got nothing but love and respect for the competitor that is Dan Hurley. Overcame the Duke whistle and got the dub. Unreal finish,” said a St.24*7 John’s fan on how ‘Dan’s clan’ stole the show.

When Mullins hit that miracle shot with 0.3 seconds on the clock, UConn was still trailing, but that never-say-die attitude instilled in them by Hurley would not let them accept defeat before the final whistle was blown.

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“savage lol,” said another Dan Hurley fanatic.

It’s not a Dan Hurley game if there is no drama involved, and history knows that whenever he is in the picture, something or the other is bound to happen. He frequently yells at refs, offering them his glasses to mock their vision. Hurley does it all and is “unhinged” in his outbursts.

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Feet stomping and stare downs with the officials and the refs are a regular occurrence, and this is what fans love and admire about Dan Hurley. Even an ejection and a $25,000 foul call in a recent game against Marquette couldn’t change the way he handles himself on court, and looking at things, this is how things will stay.

But some others felt that this was an offense, and Dan should have received punishment for his misdemeanor towards the ref.

“That’s a tech,” said the commenter who was sure this would get Dan in the referee’s books.

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Coaches have always faced the brunt of their actions, and Dan’s reactions go against the guidelines mentioned. The fan felt this gesture towards the official was unsportsmanlike and should have gotten him into trouble, but it was not to be.

Well, how the fans view Hurley’s behavior can start a debate any day, but it cannot be denied that whenever he is on the court, he brings a certain level of ‘crazy’ that defines March Madness. For others, it is just one-off month of excitement in a calendar year, but for Dan, this is the code he lives by 24/7 for 365 days.