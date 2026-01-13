Dan Hurley Sets Non-Negotiable Demand for Solo Ball & Co. Ahead of Seton Hall Test

As head coach Dan Hurley and his staff head back to a venue where UConn has struggled in recent years, there’s no sense of ease inside the No. 3 Huskies’ locker room. And even with a strong start to the 2025–26 season, Hurley isn’t allowing early wins to blur what he feels is starting to slip.

Regardless of how dominant UConn has been over the past four seasons, and how much Seton Hall has faltered, the Huskies still haven’t been able to beat the Pirates at the Prudential Center in Newark. Hence, speaking during his pregame media availability, Hurley was blunt when discussing the matchup, laying out his expectations for Solo Ball and Co.

“What we’re not doing is playing as hard as we need to play. And we see that on film. I’m sure (Shaheen Holloway, HC Seton Hall) seen that on film. I’m sure our future opponents have seen that on film. So we’re going into a game tomorrow, which is what I respect about Shaheen. I think for me, they’re the hardest-playing team in the country, and people have always said that about my team,” he said.

While the Huskies’ offensive efficiency remains among the nation’s elite, the dip in defensive percentage is something to worry about.

In their game against the Friars, while UConn escaped with a 103-98 OT win, they allowed a season-high 98 points, a staggering number for a team currently ranked No. 3 in defensive efficiency. So the opponents have found gaps in the Huskies’ perimeter closeouts. Also, the “multiple efforts” Hurley demands were visibly absent during a stretch where Providence shot nearly 50% from the floor.

Hurley then added, “So, for us to be successful tomorrow, we’ve got to at least match how hard they play because I think the huge reason for why they’re so successful is because of how hard they play, the multiple efforts, the relentlessness, the edge that they play with. And I think for us, things have gone so sweet that we’ve had these last couple of games, we haven’t looked the way one of my team should look.”

And honestly, there’s plenty of evidence to back up his words.

Last season, Seton Hall finished just 2–18 in Big East play. One of those wins came on Feb. 15, 2025, in what was described as “a comedy of errors,” after UConn squandered a seven-point lead in the final 45 seconds. Alex Karaban, understandably, was crushed, and he put the loss on players who “didn’t show up ready to play.” Despite having won two national championships, Karaban’s never beaten Seton Hall in Newark.

So, this matchup matters more for Hurley than any other highly-ranked ones because UConn’s history at “The Rock” hasn’t been kind. They’ve lost there in overtime, on buzzer-beaters, and even by 15 points during their otherwise dominant 37–3 national title run in 2023–24.

They’ve lost against former HC Kevin Willard, now at Villanova, and Shaheen Holloway, the same Holloway, by the way, who once took over at point guard for Hurley at Seton Hall in the late ’90s. There have been unbelievable runs like Kadary Richmond’s 17 straight points and last-second daggers from KC Ndefo and Middleton.

And it’s not like the arena itself, just blocks from where Hurley started his head-coaching career at St. Benedict’s Prep, is cursed. UConn beat a solid St. Bonaventure team there in December 2021. Still, the last time the Huskies beat Seton Hall at “The Rock” was March 3, 2021, during the COVID season. The last win in Newark in front of a full, paying crowd? Feb. 10, 2013, before UConn spent seven seasons outside the Big East.

For Hurley, this isn’t a philosophical point, but a non-negotiable demand, as they prepare to tackle a team that has only gotten better.

Dan Hurley’s Huskies vs. Pirates: Game Preview

How to watch?

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

TV: truTV

Projected Starting Lineups

UConn Huskies:

Position Player G Silas Demary Jr. G Solo Ball G Braylon Mullins F Alex Karaban F/C Tarris Reed Jr.

Seton Hall Pirates:

Position Player G Adam “Budd” Clark G Tajuan Simpkins G AJ Staton-McCray F Elijah Fisher F/C Stephon Payne

The Huskies head into Newark riding a 12-game winning streak and a perfect start to Big East play (6-0), but the challenge awaiting at the Prudential Center is built to expose any dip in effort or edge, exactly what coach Dan Hurley is warning about.

The Pirates sit at 14–2 overall and 4–1 in conference play and have quietly established themselves as one of the nation’s most disruptive defensive teams. They rank among the national leaders in scoring defense, block rate, and steal rate, thriving on second efforts, physical pressure, and forcing opponents into uncomfortable possessions. Offensively, they score 73.8 points per game, while limiting their opponents to just 62.5.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut Mar 21, 2025 Raleigh, NC, USA Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley with center Tarris Reed Jr. 5 during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Raleigh Lenovo Center NC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20250321_ams_sd2_0351

On the other hand, the Huskies are averaging over 79.9 points per game. Solo Ball has emerged as their offensive tone-setter, averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. Alex Karaban continues to deliver an All-America caliber season with his efficiency and versatility on both ends. Tarris Reed Jr. anchors the interior with consistent rebounding and rim protection, and the emergence of Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary Jr. has added depth and energy to the backcourt rotation.

However, this game is likely to be decided less by spacing or shooting and more by who is hungriest for the win.

Historically, the series between these rivals has favored the Huskies (50-24). With Hurley openly calling for a higher level of effort and urgency, Tuesday night becomes less about maintaining a winning streak and more about proving UConn can still impose its identity against a team that prides itself on effort above all else.

ESPN Analytics predicts this game to be in favor of the Huskies with 74.1%.

Our predicted Final Score: UConn – 68, Seton Hall – 64