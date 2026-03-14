Dan Hurley Stands To Benefit From Todd Golden’s Late Stumble Before Selection Sunday – Reports

Florida’s SEC tournament hopes were in for a rude awakening as Todd Golden’s side was thrashed (91-74) from the jump by the Vanderbilt Commodores, leading to an end to a 12-game winning streak that Todd Golden had built. A departure from tradition happened as the usually dominant Florida fell victim to a marauding Vanderbilt. So what does this mean for Dan Hurley’s UConn, who are also in the South Regional?

“Does this open the door for UConn (or Houston) to grab the final 1-seed with a win? Is the committee already set on the Gators?” ESPN insider Jeff Borzello asked a valid question.

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UConn has always craved that top spot, and now that opportunity beckons Dan Hurley. UConn already has its next game lined up against St John’s for the Big East title, and what can be better than seeing yourself at the top seed after you beat the Red Storms?