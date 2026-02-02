Dan Hurley Takes a Not-So-Subtle Dig at Charles Bediako, Alabama Amid NCAA Eligibility Chaos

We have talked a lot about how the NIL era has completely rewritten the script in college basketball. Players who once left for the pros are now finding ways to return to the college game, and that shift has not gone down well with the coaching community. Coaches like Tom Izzo and John Calipari have been vocal about it, and following UConn’s latest win, Dan Hurley doubled down on those concerns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After UConn’s latest win over Creighton, Dan Hurley showed nothing but sympathy for Greg McDermott. Hurley compared Creighton losing Ryan Kalkbrenner to the adjustments UConn had to make earlier when playing without Donovan Clingan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s like what we went through last year,” Hurley said. “You lose Donovan Clingan on your defense, that next season, everything changes. We struggled mightily last year defensively, like they’re struggling this year, when you lose the most impactful player in the country on defense.”

Things have not looked the same for Creighton defensively. A team that prided itself on stops last season is now allowing 75.4 points per game and hovering around .500 at 12–10 overall and 6–5 in the Big East. The absence of Ryan Kalkbrenner, now playing for the Hornets, has clearly left a void in the middle.

But Hurley was not done there. He could not resist slipping in a bit of humor, joking that he was “grateful” Kalkbrenner would probably never return to Creighton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, he’s playing great in the NBA, starting and doing awesome. I’m just grateful that there’s no chance he’s gonna try to come back to college. I think the judges in Nebraska — they wouldn’t f—— do that.”

The comment was an obvious dig at Alabama and Charles Bediako, where a Tuscaloosa County judge ruled that the center could return to college and continue playing for the Crimson Tide. What raised eyebrows was the fact that the judge and his wife are known donors to the University of Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That said, recent reports suggest the judge has been asked to recuse himself from the eligibility lawsuit. According to ESPN, Charles Bediako’s legal team did not oppose the motion. For now, though, there is still uncertainty, as no one knows how the next judge will rule in the case.

But while the case remains pending in court, Charles Bediako continues to suit up for the Alabama Crimson Tide. In their recently concluded game against the Florida Gators, Bediako was met with a wave of boos from the crowd, along with chants of “G league dropout.”

Frustration across college basketball has been growing, with coaches pointing fingers at the NCAA for what appears to be a e a sudden shift in eligibility rules favoring former G League players. Tom Izzo did not hold back, calling it “embarrassing” and “ridiculous,” while Matt Painter admitted the decision left him “at a loss for words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But for all of them, this is hardly the time to slow down and worry about G League players returning. March is approaching fast, and the focus now is on strengthening resumes ahead of Selection Sunday. That reality is no different for Dan Hurley and his UConn side.

What’s next for Dan Hurley and co?

The UConn Huskies sit at 21–1 on the season, with their only loss coming against Arizona Wildcats. That means the second-ranked team in the country has fallen just once, and it was against the nation’s best. But there is no room for complacency. Outside of UConn, the Big East has just one ranked team in St. John’s, and even they are barely staying afloat.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Hurley and UConn, it is about continuing to stack wins so that it doesn’t hurt their resumes. The next three games are against the Butler Bulldogs, Xavier Musketeers, and St. John’s Red Storm, which is the highlight of the Big East Conference schedule. The Huskies enter this stretch as favourites in all three games, even though Rick Pitino’s team prevailed in that encounter the previous season.

Dan Hurley has already hinted that if things continue down the same path with NCAA eligibility rules, he might walk away from the sport sooner rather than later. And that is not something anyone wants to see. For now, though, the focus shifts back to the court, where all eyes will be on the UConn Huskies and just how far they can go once the NCAA Tournament tips off.

How far do you see UConn going this season? Drop your prediction in the comments below.