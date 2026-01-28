Dan Hurley Wins, But Geno Auriemma’s UConn Star Commands Attention

On Tuesday, Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies clinched their 10th straight conference win of the season in a thrilling contest against Providence. The match ended 87-81 in favor of UConn, courtesy of Tarris Reed Jr’s 19 points, including three match-defining layups in the second half. Despite the men’s team’s victory, it was a player from the Geno Auriemma-led women’s team who stole the spotlight at Gampel Pavilion.

Blanca Quinone, a freshman forward for Auriemma’s side, has regularly caught the headlines in her initial games for the team. However, on Tuesday, it was her academic performance that earned her the limelight. The freshman forward earned a 4.0 in her fall semester and was also named to the Athletic Directors’ Honor Roll. Moreover, she also got an impressive welcome at the UConn-Providence game and was honored in a packed Gampel Pavilion. Jake McCreven, who covers UConn Basketball, also confirmed it via X.

Quinonez’s 4.0 GPA is immensely impressive, considering she’s a student-athlete. Additionally, she spent her last five years in Italy while playing in the Serie A1 for Magnolia Basket Campobasso. It suggests that her English isn’t as proficient as the other AD honorees’. Thus, managing her basketball endeavors, putting in the hard work for her academics, and still scoring a 4.0 GPA validate her status as a woman of many talents. Similar to her academic scores, Quinonez’s court prowess is equally good.

The Ecuadorian native has made good use of the limited time she has had from Auriemma in the season. Coming on from the bench on most occasions, she is averaging 10.7 points per game. Quinonez also left her mark in UConn’s last game against Seton Hall. She scored 16 points, along with four assists and five rebounds, in just 28 minutes. Additionally, her presence on the court immediately changed the momentum in UConn’s favor after she was subbed in during the first quarter, when the Huskies trailed 6-0 right after the tipoff.

Combined with Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, Quinonez gives Auriemma’s Huskies the offensive edge. Moreover, her defensive work near the paint is also a feather in her cap. Thus, with all these combined qualities, it won’t be wrong to say that Quinonez is on the right path to be an all-time great student athlete.

However, for now, both the men’s and the women’s teams are at the top of the Big East table. Hurley’s side has dropped just one game in the season, and Geno Auriemma has done better by maintaining a perfect record. Auriemma’s side will face its next challenge in the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday. The match is a great buildup for the Huskies and freshman Quinonez before the star-studded game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Blanca Quinonez’s two-way role looms large vs. Xavier

The Xavier game will be an essential challenge for Geno Auriemma if he wants to extend his team’s unbeaten run. While starters like Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, and KK Arnold are pivotal for Auriemma, Blanca Quinonez isn’t far behind. The Huskies’ freshman will come off the bench against the Musketeers, in all probability.

Her offensive presence on the court would be essential. However, her defensive presence on the wings would also benefit the Huskies in defending Xavier guard Mariyah Noel. Noel is the primary playmaker of the Musketeers, leading the side in points. She, along with forward Savannah White, poses the Huskies’ major attacking threat. While Strong and Arnold can effectively take care near the point, it would be upon Quinonez to complement on the wings.

Imago Mandatory Credits: via UConn Athletics

However, besides her prowess, her speed, and eagerness to make a play on the court can cost her big time. Auriemma highlighted a flaw in her game that the freshman would need to improve on after the Seton Hall game.

“Every mistake she makes is from being too aggressive. Rarely does she make mistakes because she’s not paying attention or she’s not engaged,” Auriemma said. For everything that she does that looks spectacular, whenever she does something that looks like, ‘What the…?’ it’s because she’s trying to make a play all the time.”

However, the Huskies’ head coach isn’t too tenacious with this instance. For Auriemma, the tactics are quite simple: be patient and do not hesitate to make a play you can. If Quinonez can embed a bit of patience in her already aggressive and fast movements, there is a slim chance that the Xavier defense can cage UConn’s freshman guard.