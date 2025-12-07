Dan Hurley’s Brother Encounters a ’Never-Before-Seen’ NCAA Decision

The 2025–26 season has been relatively kind to the Arizona State Sun Devils so far, as Bobby Hurley’s 11th year at the helm has opened with a solid 6–2 record. After an impressive run to the championship game of the Southwest Maui Invitational, the Sun Devils were looking to bounce back from their loss to USC. Their next test came against the Oklahoma Sooners — and that’s when something happened that college basketball fans had truly never seen before.

According to ESPN, Arizona State was hit with a technical before the game even started because the team “didn’t turn in its starting lineup on time” at the Mortgage Matchup Center. It’s the kind of thing you almost never see in college basketball, but there’s a first time for everything!

(This is a developing news…)