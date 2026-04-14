Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies Land Historic $15M Gift from High-Profile Alum

Just when you thought the UConn Huskies couldn’t get any stronger, a high-profile alum handed the program a financial war chest to accelerate its operations.

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Dan Hurley has led the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team to three National Championship games in the last four years. And while the team fell short against an outstanding Michigan team, the team’s success under his leadership is undeniable.

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And their operations have received a massive boost because of UConn alum Robert Skinner’s latest $15 million donation for the sports divisions. The New Haven Register reported that basketball operations will receive the majority of the $15 million.

Imagine a basketball program that has reached a seventh National Championship final in its history, where three of them have come since the COVID era. The only other team to be as dominant in recent times has been the UConn Huskies’ women’s basketball team.

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The men’s basketball team provided a lot of thrills to the UConn faithful during March Madness, especially with the buzzer-beating win over Duke in the Elite Eight. However, the squad is depleted after Alex Karaban’s departure, and the Huskies are reportedly preparing for Braylon Mullins’ potential rookie NBA contract, which could be upwards of $3 million.

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Robert Skinner’s $15 million gift contains $10 million specifically to fund the head coaches of the basketball teams, Geno Auriemma and Dan Hurley. Besides this, the $1.5 million flexible Athletic Director Fund equips the program with a quick injection of funds if necessary, and can be used for the men’s basketball team. This donation marks the single largest private gift in the history of the UConn athletics department.

Out of the $15 million, $2.5 million is set aside for broader support to all sports disciplines at UConn, which again can be used to aid the men’s basketball team. Skinner, now a founder of IEQ Capital, a wealth management firm, was a golfer himself during his UConn years and was recently inducted into the program’s Business Hall of Fame in 2025.

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With a rebuild around the corner, the donation should help UConn boost its offseason dealings.

Dan Hurley Begins Next Phase of UConn Reload

While the Huskies had a memorable 2025-26 campaign that didn’t yield the National Championship, Dan Hurley will have one eye set on the tall task of rebuilding the roster ahead of the new season.

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The UConn head coach would want to continue to be as highly competitive as they have been in recent years, and that will require an ambitious approach to the transfer portal.

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The first key area is to replace a cornerstone figure like Alex Karaban, who is finally heading to the NBA. Internally, Jayden Ross is returning for another year and should ideally step into the starting five. The junior forward has the shooting efficiency to match or even better Karaban’s production.

However, Ross doesn’t have the numbers backing him so far. His points-to-minutes ratio (0.26) is very low, and while his minutes will increase, we cannot expect the forward’s numbers to progress beyond this ratio. For comparison, Karaban scored 0.38 points per minute played, which highlights his efficiency.

A suitable target in the market would be Ohio State’s Devin Royal, who averaged 13.7 points per game while playing fewer minutes than Karaban for the Buckeyes. Royal doesn’t have a dagger from three like Karaban’s. But his 31.6% shooting from behind the arc represents value in today’s era.

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Imago Jan 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley speaks with media during a press conference after being defeated by the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Huskies are probably bringing in Moustapha Thiam to fill the void left by Tarris Reed Jr. The Cincinnati center averaged 12.8 points per game while being a dominant figure in the paint. While his 28.8% three-point shooting is not as flashy, that accuracy is hard to find in a center, especially at the college level.

Convincing Braylon Mullins to extend his UConn career and target the 2027 draft class, which is widely seen as a weaker one, will aid Dan Hurley’s title ambitions for the next season.

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In other moves, Syracuse star Donnie Freeman could represent real value for Dan Hurley, especially after departures and outgoing transfers have depleted the frontcourt.

Dan Hurley and UConn want to create a dynasty like the women’s basketball team, and all signs point to another tough year for their potential opponents.