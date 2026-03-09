Dan Hurley’s UConn Records First-Ever Big East Milestone

Still stinging from an unceremonious loss to Marquette, the UConn faithful needed good news. Dan Hurley just delivered it.

Three UConn Huskies were named to the All-Big East First Team, marking the first time in program history the Huskies have had three players earn the honor in the same season. Tarris Reed Jr., Silas Demary Jr., and Alex Karaban are on the All-Big East First Team. All three contributed heavily to UConn’s 27-4 record this season.

Alex Karaban has been UConn’s golden boy for years. He has already etched his name in the college program’s history books after becoming the first active player to be included in the Huskies of Honor.

Shooting 40% from behind the arc, his outside shooting has always added an extra layer of threat to the UConn offense. The 23-year-old already has the most wins of any UConn player in history, and will be looking to add more to it before heading to the NBA Draft.

Tarris Reed Jr.’s evolution has been quite a sight for UConn fans. The center has significantly improved his contribution, currently averaging 13.8 points per game, marking his first season with double-digit scoring. His dominance in the paint has also been impressive, as he forges a good inside defensive partnership with Alex Karaban.

Silas Demary Jr. continues to be a potent three-point option for the UConn offense, shooting 42% from behind the arc. The trio’s ability to step up and cover for each other and the team’s lapses are also commendable. However, Dan Hurley knows the Huskies cannot afford a repeat of the Marquette performance, as Karaban played 40 minutes without making a single field goal.

The loss all but secures the top spot for St. John’s, who will provide the toughest test for UConn in the upcoming Big East Tournament. While several things need attention, Dan Hurley also needs to control his actions on the sidelines.

Dan Hurley ejected in upset loss to Marquette

The UConn Huskies were heavy favorites going into their last game of the regular season. However, Marquette gave the home crowd something to cheer about as they upset Dan Hurley’s men 68-62. And the UConn head coach cannot afford such sideline outbursts in knockout games.

With a second left in the Marquette and UConn game, Dan Hurley confronted the officials with his usual volatility, leading to two technical fouls in Marquette’s favor and an ejection. The Big East Conference has also instructed Hurley to pay a $25,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hurley has built a reputation for being vocal on the sidelines about officiating during the games and has continued to highlight his dissatisfaction with the refereeing standards in the Big East.

And while the game was done and dusted against Marquette, it can prove to be the difference in the upcoming Big East Tournament and the subsequent NCAA Tournament.

Emotions can run even higher when higher stakes are involved, and Dan Hurley would not want his Huskies to suffer because of his behavior.