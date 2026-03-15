Fans Have Plenty To Say Around Former NCAA Coach Seen As Frontrunner for Atlantic 10 Front Office Job

A major leadership shake-up could be coming to the Atlantic 10, and the man at the center of it is a seasoned executive with deep ties to the SEC.

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Sources have informed that The Atlantic 10 is targeting the senior associate commissioner, Dan Leibovitz, as the conference’s next commissioner, and this news has been officially shared by ESPN insider Pete Thamel on his X handle.

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Leibovitz’s career peaked during his administration years after he had given up his coaching career. It was his coaching career at Temple under John Chaney, followed by Hartford and Penn, that got him on the radar. Following this, he also went to the NBA as an assistant for the Charlotte Bobcats.

But then came the transition into administration, which showed his resourcefulness at the top. He took over as the Associate Commissioner of the SEC in 2016 and held the position for over seven years. During his tenure, he built strong relations with his coaches and athletic directors, acting as a trusted liaison between programs and the NCAA, making him a familiar, trustworthy source.

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So naturally, with his name coming up in the conversation, the fans couldn’t help but voice their opinions on the matter.

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Fans Deem Leibovitz’s Introduction To The A-10 Conference As The Perfect Move

After spending considerable time at the SEC and now with the Big East, a chance to work with the Atlantic 10 is in the cards for Dan Leibovitz, and that is getting the fans excited.

“What an absolutely perfect move!” said a fan who welcomes this change.

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And why not? If Leibovitz becomes the next commissioner, the fans know the Atlantic 10 is in safe hands. His qualifications match the conference’s needs perfectly, and his coaching roots, along with his extensive administrative experience in the SEC and Big East, give him the level of credibility that many don’t have on their resume.

Don’t forget that Dan Leibovitz was associated with the Atlantic 10 conference as an assistant coach working with John Chaney during the conference’s heyday, and that gives him firsthand knowledge of the league’s culture and history.

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“Big move for the Atlantic 10! Excited to see what Leibovitz brings,” said another fan who also feels this would make the Atlantic 10 even better.

When you have already had prior successes managing marquee events like the SEC Tournament and the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, you know that you have an able person at the helm who won’t mess things up, just like the officiating many believe has been poor in the A-10.

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“Sources are saying his first task will be to fix the terrible league officiating, a tall order for a newcomer,” said a commenter, pointing that out.

Reports from the 2025–26 season highlight complaints about inconsistent foul calls, game flow disruptions, and perceived bias in key matchups, and fans have been vocal about it on social media forums, asking for a solution. This has been one of the weak aspects of the conference, and fans truly believe Dan Leibovitz is the answer to their problems.

But what caught everyone’s attention was a certain sly poke at Rhode Island coach Archie Miller.

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“His first move should be banning Archie Miller from the conference,” came a remark that is bound to make you snort out with laughter.

The fan, it seemed, had a bone to pick with the Rhode Island coach, courtesy of his underperformance, clashes with officials, or his fiery sideline demeanor. The fan thinks Leibovitz, with his governance skills, would be able to knock some sense into the Rams coach, who has carried himself in an indisciplined manner.

So all the problems in the A-10 have just one solution, and that is Dan Leibovitz, as the fans believe. And it remains to be seen how he handles the situation when he takes up the role.